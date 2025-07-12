Major League Baseball 2025 MLB All-Star Game: Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal named starters Updated Jul. 12, 2025 8:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The starting pitchers for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game have been revealed, and there's going to be some serious heat.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes will start for the National League and Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal will start for the American League in Tuesday's Midsummer Classic (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The All-Star starting pitchers were revealed during Saturday's MLB on FOX broadcast of Phillies-Padres.

Skenes, who turned 23 in May, will be the youngest-ever pitcher to start back-to-back MLB All-Star Games. Skenes is MLB's leader in ERA 2.01, but he has a record of 4-8 with the 38-58 Pirates. Skenes won NL Rookie of the Year last season and finished third in Cy Young voting.

Skubal will be making his second straight All-Star appearance. Skubal is having a dominant 2025 campaign, posting a 10–3 record with a 2.23 ERA (fourth in MLB). He also has 153 strikeouts and a 0.826 WHIP over 116 innings, both of which are league-bests.

Skubal received the most votes among all starting pitchers with 365 votes. Skenes got the fourth-most player votes overall but led the National League with 289 votes. Only Boston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (384), New York Yankees left-hander Max Fried (313) and Skubal received more player votes than Skenes. Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler finished second in the NL.

