2025 MLB All-Star Game: Schedule, channels, times, dates

Updated Jul. 7, 2025 3:55 p.m. ET

This year, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Atlanta, GA at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Here’s everything you need to know about MLB’s All-Star Week!

2025 MLB All-Star Game

When is the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on FOX for the 26th time.

Where is the MLB All-Star Game?

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Atlanta, GA at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Who is playing in the MLB All-Star Game?

Voting for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game is finished, and we now have the complete rosters for the highly anticipated Midsummer Classic. Check out the full rosters.

Who are the MLB All-Star Game managers?

Continuing the usual tradition, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone will lead the American League squad after guiding the Yankees to the AL pennant in 2024, while Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will manage the National League squad after leading the Dodgers to last season’s NL pennant.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge: Who's been more impressive? | MLB on FOX

Other MLB All-Star Week Events

HBCU Swingman Classic 

  • Date: Friday, July 11
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Channel: MLB Network

All-Star Futures Game

  • Date: Saturday, July 12
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Channel: MLB Network

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

  • Date: Saturday, July 12
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Channel: MLB Network

2025 MLB Draft Day

  • Date: Sunday, July 13–Monday, July 14
  • Time: 5 PM ET (Sunday, July 13), 11:30 AM ET (Monday, July 14)
  • Channel: MLB Network / ESPN

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

  • Date: Monday, July 14
  • Time: 8 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN

Who won the MLB All-Star Game last year?

The American League beat the National League with a score of 5-3 in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The MVP of the game was Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox

