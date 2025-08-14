Major League Baseball 2025 AL Central Odds: Can Detroit End Division Title Drought? Published Aug. 14, 2025 12:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The AL Central division race is a crystal clear one for oddsmakers.

Which squad is favored to win the AL Central this season? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 14, as well as what to know about the division.

AL Central winner

Tigers: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Guardians: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Royals: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Twins: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

What to know: The Guardians have claimed the most AL Central titles of all time with 12, followed by the Twins with nine. Over the last decade, Cleveland has captured five crowns — 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2024 — including last season’s 92-69 regular-season finish that ended in an ALCS loss to the Yankees. But 2025 hasn’t been as kind to the Guardians, who sit well behind Detroit on the oddsboard and in the standings.

The Tigers, who haven’t won the division since 2014, lead the AL Central with a 70-52 record as of Aug. 14, 6.5 games better than Cleveland’s 62-57. The Twins, fresh off a 2023 division title and ALDS appearance, are buried at the bottom of the board.

Since the AL Central’s creation in 1994, only two teams have gone on to win the World Series: the White Sox in 2005 and the Royals in 2015. This year, the White Sox have already been mathematically eliminated.

This season, the Tigers have been led by reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who is second in MLB in ERA (2.35) and third in strikeouts (187).

Remaining matchups: Detroit and Cleveland still have six head-to-head games, and the Tigers open a four-game road series against the Twins on Thursday.

