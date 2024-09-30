2024 MLB playoff wild card odds: Astros, Orioles, Brewers, Padres favored
The 2024 MLB playoffs begin Tuesday, as postseason squads begin to make their charge toward the Fall Classic.
First up, the wild-card round.
Check out the odds for each best-of-three wild card series via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 30.
Then, follow along through Wednesday, the final day of the wild-card round.
AL WILD CARD
Detroit Tigers @ Houston Astros
Regular-season series: Astros won 4-2
Series winner: Astros -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71); Tigers +150 (bet $10 to win $25)
GAME 1 (Tuesday)
Spread: Astros -1.5
O/U: 6.5 total runs scored
Moneyline: Astros -148, Tigers +124
Kansas City Royals @ Baltimore Orioles
Regular-season series: Orioles won 4-2
Series winner: Orioles -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88); Royals +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50)
GAME 1 (Tuesday)
Spread: Orioles -1.5
O/U: 7 total runs scored
Moneyline: Orioles -155, Royals +130
NL WILD CARD
New York Mets @ Milwaukee Brewers
Regular-season series: Brewers won 5-1
Series winner: Brewers -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14); Mets +120 (bet $10 to win $22)
GAME 1 (Tuesday)
Spread: Brewers -1.5
O/U: 7.5 total runs scored
Moneyline: Brewers -135, Mets +114
Atlanta Braves @ San Diego Padres
Regular-season series: Padres won 4-3
Series winner: Padres -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06); Braves +140 (bet $10 to win $24)
GAME 1 (Tuesday)
Spread: Padres -1.5
O/U: 7 total runs scored
Moneyline: Padres -155, Braves +130
