Major League Baseball 2024 MLB playoff wild card odds: Astros, Orioles, Brewers, Padres favored Updated Sep. 30, 2024 8:04 p.m. ET

The 2024 MLB playoffs begin Tuesday, as postseason squads begin to make their charge toward the Fall Classic.

First up, the wild-card round.

Check out the odds for each best-of-three wild card series via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 30.

Then, follow along through Wednesday, the final day of the wild-card round.

AL WILD CARD

Detroit Tigers @ Houston Astros

Regular-season series: Astros won 4-2

Series winner: Astros -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71); Tigers +150 (bet $10 to win $25)

GAME 1 (Tuesday)

Spread: Astros -1.5

O/U: 6.5 total runs scored

Moneyline: Astros -148, Tigers +124

Kansas City Royals @ Baltimore Orioles

Regular-season series: Orioles won 4-2

Series winner: Orioles -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88); Royals +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50)

GAME 1 (Tuesday)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

O/U: 7 total runs scored

Moneyline: Orioles -155, Royals +130

NL WILD CARD

New York Mets @ Milwaukee Brewers

Regular-season series: Brewers won 5-1

Series winner: Brewers -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14); Mets +120 (bet $10 to win $22)

GAME 1 (Tuesday)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

O/U: 7.5 total runs scored

Moneyline: Brewers -135, Mets +114

Atlanta Braves @ San Diego Padres

Regular-season series: Padres won 4-3

Series winner: Padres -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06); Braves +140 (bet $10 to win $24)

GAME 1 (Tuesday)

Spread: Padres -1.5

O/U: 7 total runs scored

Moneyline: Padres -155, Braves +130

