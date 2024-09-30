Major League Baseball
2024 MLB playoff wild card odds: Astros, Orioles, Brewers, Padres favored
Updated Sep. 30, 2024

The 2024 MLB playoffs begin Tuesday, as postseason squads begin to make their charge toward the Fall Classic.

First up, the wild-card round.

Check out the odds for each best-of-three wild card series via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 30.

Then, follow along through Wednesday, the final day of the wild-card round.

AL WILD CARD

Detroit Tigers @ Houston Astros
Regular-season series: Astros won 4-2

Series winner: Astros -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71); Tigers +150 (bet $10 to win $25)

GAME 1 (Tuesday)
Spread: Astros -1.5
O/U: 6.5 total runs scored
Moneyline: Astros -148, Tigers +124

Kansas City Royals @ Baltimore Orioles
Regular-season series: Orioles won 4-2

Series winner: Orioles -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88); Royals +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50)

GAME 1 (Tuesday)
Spread: Orioles -1.5
O/U: 7 total runs scored
Moneyline: Orioles -155, Royals +130

NL WILD CARD

New York Mets @ Milwaukee Brewers
Regular-season series: Brewers won 5-1

Series winner: Brewers -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14); Mets +120 (bet $10 to win $22)

GAME 1 (Tuesday)
Spread: Brewers -1.5
O/U: 7.5 total runs scored
Moneyline: Brewers -135, Mets +114

Atlanta Braves @ San Diego Padres
Regular-season series: Padres won 4-3

Series winner: Padres -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06); Braves +140 (bet $10 to win $24)

GAME 1 (Tuesday)
Spread: Padres -1.5
O/U: 7 total runs scored
Moneyline: Padres -155, Braves +130

