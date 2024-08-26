Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Can Shohei Ohtani register MLB's first 50/50 season? Updated Aug. 26, 2024 11:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Making history always seem far-fetched … until someone comes close to doing it.

On Aug. 23, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani stole his 40th base of the season, before blasting his 40th home run of the year in the bottom of the ninth inning, a walk-off grand slam that gave L.A. the win and catapulted Ohtani into the MLB record books.

With that performance, he became the sixth player in league history to record at least 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season — in short, he joined the 40/40 club.

But more history appears to potentially be on the horizon for Ohtani.

Is it possible he could be the first member of the 50/50 club?

Ohtani has played 128 games on the year, and currently has 41 home runs and 40 stolen bases, meaning he has 34 games to hit nine more home runs and steal 10 more bases.

Let's check out the odds that Ohtani becomes the league's first 50/50 player at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 26:

Ohtani to hit 50+ home runs and record 50+ stolen bases in 2024 regular season

Yes: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

No: -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)

The six members of the 40/40 club are Jose Canseco (A's, 1988), Barry Bonds (Giants, 1996), Alex Rodriguez (Mariners, 1998), Alfonso Soriano (Nationals, 2006), Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves, 2023) and Ohtani.

However, Ohtani accomplished the feat in 21 fewer games than any other club member.

Ohtani also has a chance to become the first player in league history to register 45 home runs and 45 stolen bases. Rodriguez stole 46 bases along with 42 homers, Soriano hit 46 homers along with 41 stolen bases, and Acuna stole 73 bases with 41 homers, but none achieved 45/45.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the MLB and other sports.

