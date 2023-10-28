Major League Baseball 2023 MLB odds: How to bet Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 2; pick, prediction Published Oct. 28, 2023 10:52 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Will Hill

FOX Sports MLB Betting Analyst

For the second straight year, Game 1 of the World Series went to extra innings, as the Texas Rangers rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 (same score as last year’s WS game 1) in 11 innings.

Down 5-3 in the ninth inning, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hit a towering two-run homer to tie the game and send it to extras. Maybe we should have expected these heroics from Seager, considering this was a postseason game in Arlington, and back in 2020 he took home NLCS MVP and World Series MVP when both of those series took place in his now home ballpark.

Adolis Garcia, to nobody’s surprise, then won the game in the 11th with an opposite field home run, handing the Diamondbacks a devastating loss in one of the more exciting World Series games in recent memory.

Game 2 has the Rangers as -142 favorites, with the Over/Under for total runs scored at 8.5, as Merrill Kelly goes for Arizona, while Texas counters with Jordan Montgomery.

Let’s look for a winner in Game 2.

Is there momentum in baseball?

I'm not sure if I believe in momentum carrying over to the next day when it comes to baseball. But perhaps I believe it in a little bit.

It’s only one game, but if I’m rooting for the Diamondbacks to win the series, I’d worry about that loss carrying over to Game 2. Maybe even more of a tangible concern for the Diamondbacks is starter Merrill Kelly, who was dominant at home with a 2.57 era this season, but was very pedestrian on the road, with an ERA north of four.

Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery has had one shaky outing this postseason, against Baltimore in the ALDS. Other than that start, he has allowed just two runs over 21 innings in these playoffs.

I think Game 2 provides an edge to the Rangers in starting pitching, and they always have an edge in terms of lineups. I think the home team wins again, and the Rangers take a commanding 2-0 lead in the World Series.

Let’s just hope it’s nearly as exciting as Game 1.

Game 2 pick: Rangers moneyline (-142) to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear's Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

