2022 World Series top plays: Astros no-hit Phillies in Game 4

The Houston Astros made history against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, as Cristian Javier fronted a combined no-hitter amid a dominant 5-0 victory in Game 4 to even up the 2022 World Series.

Here are the top plays from Game 4:

Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1)

Scoreless first

Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only Yordan Alvarez reached safely after singling.

Aaron Nola gets out of the jam

The Phillies starting pitcher allowed two of the first three batters to reach base in the top of the second inning. With runners on the corners and one out, Nola struck out Aledmys Diaz and Chas McCormick to end the inning.

Houston has gone 14 consecutive innings without scoring a run.

Quiet bats

We're scoreless through three innings in Philadelphia. Nola and Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier each struck out four batters, with the former surrendering two hits and the latter surrendering two walks.

Moreover, Nola threw 47 pitches through the third inning, while Javier threw 50 pitches.

Nola gets through another jam

The Astros had runners on first and second in the top of the fourth following a pair of two-out singles. Nola then induced a first-pitch groundout from Diaz to end the inning.

Javier is dealing

Javier struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth, getting J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos to whiff at strike three. The right-hander registered seven strikeouts through four innings.

Astros force pitching change

Houston's first three batters reached base in the top of the fifth, leading to manager Rob Thomson removing Nola from the game in favor of Jose Alvarado. Nola surrendered seven hits while striking out four batters through four innings.

Houston breaks the ice

Alvarado hit Yordan Alvarez on the first pitch he threw, walking in a run to give Houston a 1-0 lead.

Astros wake up

The next batter, Alex Bregman, cranked a two-run double to right field, giving the Astros a 3-0 lead with runners on second and third. Kyle Tucker then hit a sacrifice fly, giving the Astros a 4-0 lead.

They get another run

The Astros are pouring it on in the fifth, as Yuli Gurriel smacked a single to left field for Houston's fifth run of the inning.

Javier is in a groove

The Astros right-hander struck out two more hitters in the bottom of the fifth, giving him nine for the game. Furthermore, Javier hasn't surrendered a hit through five innings.

Javier pulled after no-hitter through six

Manager Dusty Baker removed Javier from the game after the sixth inning in favor of Bryan Abreu. Javier didn't surrender a hit through six innings and totaled nine strikeouts while throwing 97 pitches.

No, no, no

Abreu struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh, getting Realmuto, Harper and Castellanos to whiff at strike three. Houston had a combined no-hitter through seven innings.

Combined no-hitter through eight

Rafael Montero picked up where Abreu left off, pitching a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth. The Astros have not surrendered a hit through eight innings, having posted 17 consecutive outs.

History!

The Astros did it. Closer Ryan Pressly pitched a relatively clean ninth inning to finish off the combined no-hitter.

This marks only the second no-hitter in the World Series — which has been played since 1903 — and the third ever in the MLB playoffs.

