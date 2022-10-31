Major League Baseball 2022 World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 3 postponed due to rain in Philadelphia 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Astros and Phillies are officially on standby.

With rain expected throughout the evening at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Major League Baseball officials have postponed Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros. It will instead take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the same time.

Every game in the series is pushed back by a day, with 8:03 p.m. ET start times unchanged. Coverage for each game begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

Lance McCullers and Noah Syndergaard were scheduled to start Monday night.

This is a developing story.

