2022 World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 3 postponed due to rain in Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 3 postponed due to rain in Philadelphia

6 mins ago

The Astros and Phillies are officially on standby. 

With rain expected throughout the evening at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Major League Baseball officials have postponed Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros. It will instead take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the same time. 

Every game in the series is pushed back by a day, with 8:03 p.m. ET start times unchanged. Coverage for each game begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

Lance McCullers and Noah Syndergaard were scheduled to start Monday night.

This is a developing story.

