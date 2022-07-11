2022 MLB All-Star Game: Hollywood-themed jerseys unveiled

Major League Baseball
Nike released its jersey design for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Monday morning. The highlights pay tribute to the city of Los Angeles and the bright lights of Hollywood.

The game, which will be played at Dodger Stadium on July 19, will be broadcast on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

According to Nike, the jerseys are "inspired by the fame and fortune of the City of Angels," and "the club-specific chest graphic is drawn from the gold sheen of Hollywood award shows."

The National League, as the home team, will wear white jerseys with the player’s team lettered in gold on the front in their respective team’s script.

The American League, as the visiting team, will have the same style of lettering and script, but the jersey is dark gray.

Each player will have a star patch on the left sleeve honoring their selections to the Mid-Summer Classic and the All-Star Game logo patch on the right sleeve. The player’s last name and number will also be in gold on the back.

The design returned to the traditional team look but with a flare. Last year, MLB took some heat with players wearing jerseys donning the name of their league, not their team. Their team was abbreviated by three letters with two buttons and a floral trim on each sleeve.

"I don’t know if I’m necessarily in love with that," Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said via the Los Angeles Times at last year’s game. "To wear a Dodger uniform on the field for an All-Star game, it’s something to be proud of." 

The All-Star Game is scheduled for July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

