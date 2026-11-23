The Oklahoma Sooners face the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Both teams enter the holiday matchup trying to bounce back after four-game winning streaks ended earlier this week. Oklahoma sits at 4-2 after opening the season with a loss to East Texas A&M, while Purdue is 4-3 following an 0-2 start against Gonzaga and Valparaiso.



Oklahoma comes off a 79-68 loss to Pittsburgh in which the Sooners leaned on a disciplined offense that averages 76.3 points and only 8.2 turnovers per game. Purdue dropped a 65-56 decision to DePaul in its last outing, halting a stretch in which the Boilermakers averaged 79.1 points and 17.7 assists per game behind team assists leader Omer Mayer.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Purdue

When: Thursday, November 26, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, FL

TV: FOX

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Coming off a 23-point, five-rebound, five-assist effort against Pittsburgh, Xzayvier Brown enters the matchup averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and six assists per game. He also posted 27 points and eight assists against Campbell and recorded seven assists against both FDU and Mississippi Valley State.

Purdue holds opponents to 67.7 points per game, which puts pressure on Oklahoma to generate clean looks early in the shot clock. Brown's ability to score off the dribble and find shooters keeps the Sooners offense from stalling in the half court.

B.J. Edwards leads Oklahoma with 1.7 steals per game while averaging 13.8 points across six outings. Before finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds against Pittsburgh, he scored between 16 and 19 points in four straight games, topping out at 19 against Campbell.

Purdue averages 10.7 turnovers per game, giving Edwards a clear opening to disrupt the Boilermakers backcourt. When Edwards creates live-ball turnovers, Oklahoma gets easy transition points that take pressure off its half-court attack.

Backcourt rebounding sets C.J. Cox apart, highlighted by his 12-rebound, 13-point outing against Valparaiso. He averages 10.4 points and five rebounds per game and reached double figures against Ohio, Lipscomb and Illinois State before adding eight points and five boards against DePaul.

Oklahoma forces eight steals per game, testing how cleanly Purdue's guards handle ball pressure on the perimeter. Cox's poise with the ball and willingness to crash the glass give the Boilermakers steady secondary production alongside their frontcourt.

Daniel Jacobsen anchors Purdue's frontcourt at 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, including a 28-point showing against Valparaiso and a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double against Lipscomb. He is looking to bounce back after DePaul held him to three points and two rebounds.

Oklahoma averages only 30.2 rebounds per game, leaving room for Jacobsen to control the paint on both ends. Reestablishing his interior scoring and rim protection gives Purdue its most reliable advantage in this matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Purdue Odds