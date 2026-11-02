College Basketball
How to watch Oakland vs. Michigan
College Basketball

How to Watch Oakland vs. Michigan: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Nov. 2, 2026 5:02 p.m. ET

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies visit the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Both teams enter the game 0-0.

Michigan returns point guard Elliot Cadeau and added transfers including Moustapha Thiam from Cincinnati and Kenny Noland from Columbia. Oakland added forwards Belal El Shakery from New Hampshire and Chris Fields Jr. from Campbell.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Oakland vs. Michigan

Players To Watch

With 8.2 rebounds per game at New Hampshire last season, Belal El Shakery gives Oakland a proven rebounder inside. The 6-foot-8 forward also averaged 11.4 points and started all 29 games for the Wildcats.

Michigan's front line features 7-foot-2 Moustapha Thiam, so El Shakery will give up six inches in the paint. He shot 42.9 percent from the field last season and scored as many as 23 points in a game. His work on the offensive glass is the thing to watch.

Chris Fields Jr. averaged 9.7 points and 6.8 rebounds in only 18.7 minutes per game at Campbell last season. The 6-foot-8 forward joins Oakland after stops at Norfolk State and Campbell.

That per-minute production makes him a key piece for Oakland against a bigger Michigan lineup. He came off the bench in 22 of his 27 games at Campbell. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and scored as many as 23 points in a game last season. Count his rebounds in the minutes he plays alongside El Shakery.

Michigan's point guard averaged 5.6 assists per game last season and started all 34 games for the Wolverines. He added 10.2 points while shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range and scored as many as 19 in a game.

Cadeau's passing sets up Michigan's big men, including Thiam and J.P. Estrella. He played 26.2 minutes per game last season after transferring from North Carolina, and Oakland's new-look backcourt will have to slow him in transition. His assist-to-turnover ratio is the number to watch.

At 7-foot-2, Moustapha Thiam averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds in 31 starts at Cincinnati last season. He started Michigan's exhibition against Eastern Michigan in October. He transferred in after one season at UCF and one at Cincinnati.

Oakland's frontcourt of El Shakery and Fields gives him a test on the glass, since both averaged at least 6.8 rebounds last season. Thiam shot 52.5 percent from the field and scored as many as 28 points in a game. Look for Michigan to feed him early in the post.

Oakland vs. Michigan Odds

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