How to Watch North Florida vs. UCLA: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The North Florida Ospreys visit the No. 22 UCLA Bruins on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at 10:30 p.m. ET from Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

UCLA returns guard Trent Perry and forward Eric Dailey Jr. and added transfers including Jaylen Petty from Texas Tech and Filip Jovic from Auburn. North Florida brings back guard Kent Jackson and wing Mason Lee.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch North Florida vs. UCLA

When: Friday, November 6, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

North Florida's top returning scorer averaged 14.8 points per game last season and scored as many as 35 in a game. He started all 32 games for the Ospreys.

Jackson shot 38.4 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3-point range, so he needs volume to get his points. UCLA's length on the perimeter will make those shots harder, and he played 31.9 minutes a night last season. His field-goal percentage against the Bruins is the number to watch.

Mason Lee shot 55.0 percent from the field for North Florida last season while averaging 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 wing started 30 of 32 games.

Lee's rebounding from the wing helps a North Florida team that will give up size against UCLA's frontcourt, including 6-foot-11 Xavier Booker. He also averaged 2.0 assists and made 37.5 percent of his 3-point attempts, and he scored as many as 17 points in a game. He played 26.1 minutes per game for the Ospreys. Count his rebounds against the Bruins.

UCLA's leading returning scorer averaged 12.7 points last season and made 41.2 percent of his 3-point attempts. He scored as many as 30 points in a game.

North Florida will have to chase him off the 3-point line, which can open driving lanes for UCLA's other guards. Perry started 22 of 33 games last season and averaged 2.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He played 29.7 minutes per game and shot 44.6 percent from the field. His 3-point attempts in the first half are the thing to track.

Eric Dailey Jr. started all 33 games for UCLA last season, averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 forward shot 49.0 percent from the field.

Dailey's size gives UCLA an edge on the wing against North Florida's guards. He scored as many as 20 points in a game last season and played 27.5 minutes a night. Dailey started his career at Oklahoma State before moving to UCLA, and he averaged 1.3 assists last season. Watch how often UCLA posts him up against smaller defenders.

North Florida vs. UCLA Odds