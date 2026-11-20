The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines visit the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Michigan is 3-1, and its only loss was an 85-77 defeat to UConn on Nov. 6. Villanova is 3-2 after winning three straight, including 99-62 over Rider on Nov. 14, before last week’s loss.

Michigan scored 75 points in the second half of its 123-79 win over William & Mary on Nov. 15 after leading by only five at halftime. Villanova led Pittsburgh midway through the second half of its 81-61 loss on Nov. 17 before the Panthers closed on an 18-5 run.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Villanova

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Trey McKenney leads Michigan at 17.0 points per game and shoots 39.3% from the field. He scored a season-high 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting against UConn on Nov. 6, 14 against William & Mary on Nov. 15 and has made 11 3-pointers in four games.

Villanova allows 68.4 points per game and has held three of its five opponents to 66 or fewer. McKenney's perimeter scoring is the test for a Wildcats defense that has made points hard to come by.

Michigan's offense runs through Elliot Cadeau, who had 11 assists against William & Mary on Nov. 15, his second straight game in double digits after 10 against Marquette on Nov. 11. He averages 7.5 assists across four games, plus 10.8 points and 4.3 turnovers per game, and he had 17 points and seven rebounds against Marquette.

Cadeau had four steals against Oakland on Nov. 2 and averages 2.0 steals per game. Villanova commits 12.0 turnovers per game, and those giveaways feed the open-floor passes behind his assist totals.

Villanova's frontcourt starts with Devin Royal, who leads the Wildcats at 14.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and scored 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting against Rider on Nov. 14. He shoots 46.3%, averages 2.2 assists and scored 22 points with seven rebounds against Holy Cross on Nov. 6.

Royal had 10 rebounds against La Salle on Nov. 10. Michigan averages 40.5 rebounds per game to Villanova's 38.0, a 2.5-rebound gap in the paint where Royal works.

Tyler Perkins has given Villanova a second scorer lately, with a season-high 19 points in 37 minutes at Pittsburgh on Nov. 17 and 18 against Notre Dame, both well above his 12.4 points per game. He also averages 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals, and he had seven rebounds and two steals at Pittsburgh.

Perkins made 2 of 5 3-pointers at Pittsburgh. Michigan has allowed 75.5 points per game, and his outside scoring is where Villanova can answer that mark.

Michigan vs. Villanova Odds