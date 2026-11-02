How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Memphis Tigers and the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones meet on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Both teams enter the game 0-0.

Iowa State brings back guard Tamin Lipsey for a fifth season and adds transfers Jaquan Johnson from Bradley and Leon Bond III from Northern Iowa. Memphis rebuilt much of its roster through the transfer portal, led by forward Tylik Weeks from Southern Miss.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State

When: Monday, November 2, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Memphis' top newcomer averaged 19.7 points per game at Southern Miss last season, and Tylik Weeks did it while playing 33.4 minutes a night. The 6-foot-7 forward also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists and scored as many as 37 points in a game.

Iowa State led the Big 12 with 9.0 steals per game last season, so the Cyclones will make him work for every touch. Weeks shot 46.4 percent from the field but 22.2 percent from 3-point range at Southern Miss. His shot selection against that pressure is the thing to track.

Jayden Reid scored a team-high 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting in Memphis' exhibition win over Mississippi State on Oct. 23. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred in from Northwestern, where he averaged 10.1 points and a team-high 5.0 assists last season.

Reid shot 39.0 percent from the field at Northwestern, so the efficiency he showed against Mississippi State gets its first test against a ranked opponent. He spent last season running an offense against Big Ten guards and averaged 25.8 minutes per game. Count his assists against his turnovers in the first half.

Back for a fifth season after winning an injunction for another year of eligibility, Tamin Lipsey averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists for Iowa State last season. He started all 31 games he played.

Memphis turned over most of its roster in the offseason, so Lipsey's experience is an edge Iowa State brings to Sioux Falls. He shot 46.1 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from 3-point range last season. His assist total will show how much of the Cyclones' offense still runs through him.

Iowa State's top transfer scorer averaged 17.1 points per game at Bradley last season, and Jaquan Johnson made 38.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. The 5-foot-11 guard started all 33 games for the Braves.

Iowa State shot 38.7 percent from 3-point range as a team last season, and Johnson gives the Cyclones another shooter after Milan Momcilovic's departure. He also averaged 3.6 assists and scored as many as 35 points in a game. Track his 3-point attempts in the first half.

Memphis vs. Iowa State Odds