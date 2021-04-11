PGA Tour The 2021 Masters Tournament: Top Moments from Day 4 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Hideki Matsuyama enters the final day of the Masters as the man to beat.

The Japanese golfer put himself in that position with a dominant 65 on Day 3 on Saturday, the first bogey-free round of the tournament.

Matsuyama finds himself sitting on a four-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Will Zalatoris and Justin Rose, who led most of the first two days of the tournament.

Check out the top moments from the final day of the Masters.

Steady the ship

Looking to make history, Matsuyama's day started on the rocks with a bogey on the opening hole.

However, he answered back with a birdie on No. 2 to get back on track in the early going.

A happy start

Will Zalatoris opened his final round with a birdie on the first hole, giving him sole possession of second place at the time.

The 24-year-old American then followed that up with another birdie on No. 2, after rescuing a shot out of a green-side bunker.

Zalatoris' start surely made one celebrity fan happy in star Adam Sandler. Earlier in the day, the "Happy Gilmore" star poked fun at Zalatoris' passing resemblance to another actor in Sandler's classic golf film.

Rahm on a roll

Jon Rahm started the day even for the tournament but rolled through his final round, with a birdie on No. 1 and an eagle on No. 2.

He followed that up with par golf and a pair of birdies on Nos. 8 and 12 to go five-under through 12 holes.

Nearly a double

Tommy Fleetwood nearly had lightning strike twice in the same tournament.

He already aced the 16th hole Thursday and came within inches of holing out another par-3 at No. 6 on Sunday.

Scott from distance

After barely making the 36-hole cut, the 2021 edition of the Masters hasn't been too kind to Adam Scott.

But the 2013 tournament champion did sink this nice long putt to make for a fond memory from his final round.

Hop, skip and a jump

From underneath the trees to knocking the slope on the bunker Tony Finau somehow saved par on No. 7.

Not exactly how he drew it up, but sometimes fate intervenes.

