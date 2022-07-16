Golf - PGA - The Open Championship - 7/14/2022 Open Championship 2022 odds: How to bet final round, picks 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland share the lead at 16-under-par heading into Sunday's final round of The Open Championship at the historic Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Four shots behind are the two Camerons, Cameron Smith and Cameron Young at 12-under par. But can they catch McIlroy or Hovland?

Here's everything you need to know about betting on the final round at The Open Championship, including the odds and a pick from FOX Bet's golf betting expert. For more golf content, check out the PGA Tour page at FOX Sports.

World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is tied with Si Woo Kim, the 2017 Players Championship winner, another shot behind the two Camerons.

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson is at 10-under par. Reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is tied for eighth, one shot behind Johnson.

Let's take a look at the top 12 on the leaderboard, and their scores and odds heading into the final round:

Rory McIlroy (-16): -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Viktor Hovland (-16): +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Cameron Smith (-12): +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cameron Young (-12): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Scottie Scheffler (-11): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Si Woo Kim (-11): +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Dustin Johnson (-10): +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick (-9): +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Tommy Fleetwood (-9): +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Adam Scott (-9): +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,750 total)

Jordan Spieth (-8): +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Patrick Cantlay (-8): +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

FOX Bet trading operations senior manager Dylan Brossman said all eyes – and the added pressure – will be on McIlroy as he's a heavy favorite to win.

Brossman said he likes Hovland's chances to make a run, especially with the weather expected to play a factor.

"Rory at minus-118 is a coin flip versus the field," Brossman said. "I think there may be some value with Hovland at plus-175 with the weather expected to play more of a factor on Sunday."

Johnson's power could bring him back into contention of the co-leaders struggle. Johnson, a two-time major winner, has placed second or tied for second at three other majors, including his runner-up finish at the 2011 Open.

"My long shot pick would be D.J. at plus-5000 to make a charge and catch the leaders if they slip up at all," Brossman said.

PICK: Viktor Hovland (+175 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $27.50 total) to win Open Championship

PICK: Dustin Johnson (+187 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $28.70 total) to place in top five at Open Championship

With Tiger Woods missing the cut in his attempt to win his 16th major, all eyes are on McIlroy, who was No. 1 in the world for 106 weeks starting in 2012. The Northern Ireland native is seeking his fifth major championship.

In addition to winning the 2014 Open, McIlroy won the 2011 U.S. Open and the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship.

Hovland is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour. His best showings at a major were tying for 12th at the 2019 U.S. Open and 2021 Open Championship.

Smith has won five times on the PGA Tour, and Young has two Korn Ferry Tour wins, but both are seeking their first major.

Smith tied for second at the 2020 Masters and tied for fourth at the 2015 U.S. Open. Young tied for third at the PGA Championship in May.

Also within striking range is Fitzpatrick, the Sheffield, England native who won the U.S. Open in June.

Who do you like the win the 150th Open? To place your bets on The Open Championship and other sporting events, head on over to FOX Bet.

