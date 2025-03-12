LIV Golf LIV Golf Singapore preview: Can Brooks Koepka defend his title? Published Mar. 12, 2025 3:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf tees it up for its fourth event of the 2025 season with LIV Golf Singapore (coverage begins Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports).

TOURNAMENT INFO

When: March 14-16

Where: Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong), Singapore

Competition: Three rounds/54 holes of stroke play

Field: 54 players — 13 teams of four players each, and two wild cards

Shotgun Start local time:

Rd. 1, 9:15 a.m. (9:15 p.m. ET Thursday)

Rd. 2, 9:15 a.m. (9:15 p.m. ET Friday)

Rd. 3, 9:05 a.m. (9:05 p.m. ET Saturday)

Defending champions: Brooks Koepka (individual), Ripper GC (team)

KEY STORYLINES

LIV Golf returns to Singapore Golf Club for a third consecutive season with its elite field of 54 players competing on the award-winning Serapong course.

Fireballs GC, captained by Sergio Garcia, have won back-to-back tournaments to move atop the team points standings.

Garcia comes off his second LIV Golf individual title, winning in Hong Kong by three strokes, and now leads the Individual Championship standings.

Garcia is the 11th different player and the Fireballs are the fifth different team in LIV Golf history to lead the points standings.

HyFlyers GC Captain Phil Mickelson enters Singapore off his first LIV Golf career podium finish, a third place in Hong Kong, and is a career-best 12th in Individual points.

Reigning LIV Golf Team Champions Ripper GC, captained by Cameron Smith, return as the defending Singapore team champions.

Smash GC Captain Brooks Koepka is the defending individual champion, having captured the fourth of his five LIV Golf individual wins last season.

Koepka's current Smash teammate Talor Gooch won the individual title in Singapore in 2023 while leading his former team RangeGoats GC to the team title.

LIV Golf's Young Guns, including 22-year-old newcomers Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC) and Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), already are making an impact early in their LIV Golf careers, with Masaveu making a key final-hole birdie to secure the Fireballs' victory in Hong Kong.

Reflecting the league's tight competition, the previous two tournaments (Adelaide and Hong Kong) have each seen three players tied for the lead entering the final round.

Reserve player John Catlin will replace Jinichiro Kozuma in the Iron Heads GC lineup this week after winning LIV Golf's first qualifying playoff.

Holes-in-one have also been made at the last two tournaments in Adelaide (Patrick Reed) and Hong Kong (Mito Pereira). In the inaugural LIV Golf Singapore in 2023, Laurie Canter made an ace on the 17th hole at Sentosa.

ABOUT THE COURSE

SENTOSA GOLF CLUB (The Serapong)

Sentosa Island, Singapore

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,406

Meters: 6,777

The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club was named the World's Best Golf Course in 2023 and Asia's Best Golf Course in 2024 by the World Golf Awards

The Serapong opened in 1982 and underwent a major renovation in 2006 and then another large renovation in 2020

Sentosa is hosting LIV Golf Singapore for the third consecutive season, with Talor Gooch (2023) and Brooks Koepka (2024) winning the first two individual titles

RangeGoats GC (2023) and Ripper GC (2024) won the first two team trophies

Sentosa hosted the Singapore Open from 2005 to 2022, and LIV Golf members Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC) and Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC) are past champions

Sentosa has also hosted eight British Open qualifiers

The stretch of holes from hole Nos. 3-7 is known as the Dragon's Tail. The 495-yard third is the longest par 4 on the course

The signature hole is the 486-yard par-4 fifth, situated in the belly of the Dragon

The 444-yard par-4 sixth includes a large rock formation known as the Dragon's Tooth, as well as a false front known as the Dragon's Tongue

The 450-yard par-4 13th was last year's most difficult hole, playing to a stroke average of 4.17; the easiest hole was the 563-yard par-5 18th with a 4.43 stroke average

The field stroke average for LIV Golf Singapore in 2024 was 69.59; the year before, it was 68.65

2025 TEAM STANDINGS (through Hong Kong):

1. Fireballs GC – 72.00

2. Legion XIII – 62.00

3. Ripper GC – 34.00

4. Stinger GC – 25.50

5. Torque GC – 25.00

6. Crushers GC – 24.00

7. RangeGoats GC – 22.00

8. HyFlyers GC – 18.66

9. 4Aces GC – 5.66

10. Majesticks GC – 5.16

11. Cleeks GC – 4.00

12. Iron Heads GC – 0.00

13. Smash GC – 0.00

