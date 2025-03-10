LIV Golf Phil Mickelson celebrates personal best LIV Golf finish: 'This is a building week' Published Mar. 10, 2025 1:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

HONG KONG — Phil Mickelson, the 54-year-old captain of HyFlyers GC, ended his best week on LIV Golf with a terrific approach shot into the 18th green at Hong Kong, leaving him a tap-in birdie for a 6-under 64 on Sunday. That allowed him to claim solo third on the leaderboard — his first individual podium result since joining the league as an original member in 2022 — and also moved the HyFlyers into a share of third place in the team competition.

Mickelson was encouraged with his team’s performance as well as his own play. It’s the team’s third podium finish in their history. Brendan Steele shot a 66 with Andy Ogletree shooting a 69 and Cameron Tringale an even-par 70 on Sunday.

"A great steppingstone for us as we continue to build," Mickelson said. "We had a great opportunity. We were up on the leaderboard most of the day, and we fell three shots shy, but we are really starting to hit stride. All four of us are progressing, and we’re playing like we know we can, we believe we can, and now we’re starting to get some results."

Mickelson, who has been golf’s best short-game player for most of his career, has struggled in that area the last two years. But he appears to have regained his touch. "I had a rough couple of years," Mickelson said. "My short game is really sharp now."

Mickelson, who missed the season opener with an injury, has now produced top-24 points in both his starts this season and is ranked 12th in points.

"The fact is, I’m hitting a lot of good shots. I’m playing some good golf," said Mickelson, who has won three of his six majors at Augusta National. "This is a building week as I continue to build into LIV and my goal of accomplishing a win in LIV as well as winning another major or getting ready for Augusta."

