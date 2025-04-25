LIV Golf LIV Golf Mexico City: Crushers GC, Ripper GC share team lead after Round 1 Updated Apr. 25, 2025 11:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MEXICO CITY – After one mighty lash into the thin air at LIV Golf Mexico City, Bryson DeChambeau pumped both arms, celebrated with his fans and took the solo lead after Friday’s highly entertaining opening round at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

The Crushers GC Captain birdied his final hole, the 396-yard par-4 first, by driving the green and two-putting from 35 feet, providing the finishing touch on an 8-under 63 that leaves him one stroke ahead of two other captains, Legion XIII’s Jon Rahm and Ripper GC’s Cameron Smith.

[MORE: What is LIV Golf? Format, everything to know about the 2025 season ]

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crushers and Rippers are tied for the team lead at 15 under, six shots clear of Smash GC.

DeChambeau, seeking his first LIV Golf win since 2023, averaged 367 yards on his 14 drives Friday, including two drives of 400-plus yards. His final drive at the first hole traveled 372.9 yards. The 63 is his lowest-ever opening round in LIV Golf.

"It was fun hitting the ball far," DeChambeau said. "Fun to finish off with a nice bang on the last hole."

[MORE: How to watch LIV Golf Mexico City 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming]

In all, the field produced 11 drives of 400 yards or longer in the 7,900-foot elevation, with Smash Captain Brooks Koepka having the longest drive at 435 yards on the 11th hole. There were 66 more drives between 370 and 399 yards, giving the Mexico City fans plenty to cheer for during LIV Golf’s debut appearance in the nation’s capital.

"It’s always been exciting around here," said RangeGoats GC Captain Bubba Watson, who is in solo fourth after a 5-under 66. "They love their sports. I’m glad they come out to watch us play golf and watch some of these guys hit it pretty far."

DeChambeau started his day by driving the 316-yard par-4 second and holing a 22-foot putt for eagle. He followed with birdies on the next two holes, and also a birdie at the par-5 seventh (with a 379-yard drive) to move to 5 under after six holes.

But any thoughts of another sub-60 round disappeared during the next eight holes in which he played even par.

"There was a lot of moments where I felt like I was going to get it to 9-, 10-under and there were moments where I'm like, man, I could be 3-under or 2-under easily if I don't get my act in shape," DeChambeau said. "It's a teeter-totter golf course."

[MORE: 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field]

Rahm, the 2024 LIV Golf Individual Champion, opened with three consecutive birdies and was 5 under through seven before suffering a pair of bogeys. He played the back nine in a bogey-free 4 under and briefly held the solo lead after draining a 39-foot birdie putt at the 13th.

"What better way to start it than with three birdies in a row," he said. "That just set the tone. Felt really comfortable on the greens all day. Couldn’t really have asked for a much better score."

Smith, who is seeking his first LIV Golf win since 2023 like DeChambeau, also started with three consecutive birdies. He had six birdies in his first eight holes en route to shooting 64, his lowest round of the season.

"I’ve put myself in a really good spot after round one," said Smith, whose Rippers won the previous LIV Golf tournament in Miami, with his teammate Marc Leishman claiming the individual title. "Hopefully, I can go out there over the weekend and give it my all and hopefully walk away with a trophy."

Having finished on the first hole Friday, DeChambeau will now start his second round on the same hole Saturday as part of the leaders’ group that includes Rahm and Smith. With course conditions firming up, long drives should continue to be abundant.

"It’s going to get firm and fast out here," DeChambeau said. "Be a lot of fun this weekend."

[MORE: 400-yard drives?! Here's why LIV Golf Mexico City will deliver huge distances]

TEAM SCORES

LIV Golf's new scoring format this season now involves all four scores now counting in every round in the team competition. Here are the results and scores for each team after Friday's Round 1 of LIV Golf Mexico City.

T1. RIPPER GC -15 (Smith 64, Herbert 68, Jones 68, Leishman 69)

T1. CRUSHERS GC -15 (DeChambeau 63, Lahiri 68, Casey 69, Howell III 69)

3. SMASH GC -9 (Kokrak 68, Gooch 69, Koepka 69, McDowell 69)

4. 4ACES GC -6 (Reed 68, Varner III 68, Johnson 71, Pieters 71)

5. LEGION XIII -5 (Rahm 64, Hatton 67, Surratt 73, McKibbin 75)

6. TORQUE GC -4 (Niemann 68, Ortiz 68, Muñoz 72, Pereira 72)

7. MAJESTICKS GC -2 (Poulter 69, Horsfield 70, Westwood 71, Stenson 72)

8. RANGEGOATS GC -1 (Watson 66, Wolff 69, Campbell 73, Uihlein 75)

T9. FIREBALLS GC +2 (Masaveu 70, Puig 70, Ancer 72, Garcia 74)

T9. HYFLYERS GC +2 (Steele 69, Mickelson 71, Ogletree 73, Tringale 73)

11. CLEEKS GOLF CLUB +4 (Kjettrup 70, Bland 71, Kaymer 72, Meronk 75)

12. STINGER GC +5 (Schwartzel 70, Burmester 71, Grace 74, Oosthuizen 74)

13. IRON HEADS GC +11 (Kozuma 72, Jang 73, Na 74, Lee 76)

Wild Cards: Kim 71, C. Lee 71

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience LIV Golf

share