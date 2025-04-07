LIV Golf
How to watch LIV Golf Mexico City 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming
LIV Golf

How to watch LIV Golf Mexico City 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming

Published Apr. 24, 2025 11:00 a.m. ET

LIV Golf is back in Mexico City for the sixth event of the 2025 season. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch and more (all times Eastern). 

When is LIV Golf Mexico City?

The sixth event of the LIV Golf 2025 season tees off on Friday, April 25th and is played until Sunday, April 27th, 2025. 

Where is LIV Golf Mexico City being played?

LIV Golf Mexico City will be played at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico.

How can I watch LIV Golf Mexico City? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf Mexico City tournament will be broadcast on FS1, FS2 and the FOX Sports app. Here's how you can watch each round:

  • Round 1 (Friday, April 25th) - 3 p.m. ET (FOX Sports App)
  • Round 1 (Friday, April 25th) - 5 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • Round 2 (Saturday, April 26th) - 2 p.m. ET (FOX Sports App)
  • Round 2 (Saturday, April 26th) - 5 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Round 3 (Sunday, April 27th) - 2 p.m. ET (FS1)

What are the LIV Golf Mexico City Tee Times?

  • Round 1: Friday, April 25 at 3:15 p.m. ET
  • Round 2: Saturday, April 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Round 3: Sunday, April 27 at 2:05 p.m. ET

How can I stream LIV Golf Mexico City?

The LIV Golf Mexico City tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

Who is playing in LIV Golf Mexico City?

National heroes Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer will be looking to lead their teams to victory at the historic Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Check out our guide on how to watch all LIV Golf events.

