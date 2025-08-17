LIV Golf LIV Golf Indianapolis: Jon Rahm Shoots 60, Claims Individual Championship Published Aug. 17, 2025 5:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

WESTFIELD, Ind. – In the final round at LIV Golf Indianapolis, Legion XIII Captain Jon Rahm chased down Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann to become the 2025 season-long Individual Champion. Rahm’s stellar 11-under 60, his lowest round of the season, got him into a playoff with Sebastián Muñoz for the event title, which Muñoz won on the first playoff hole.

But it wasn't enough to keep Rahm from claiming the season-long Individual Championship. Rahm has now finished the season at the top of the standings in both of his seasons with LIV Golf.

Muñoz, who on Friday shot the first 59 in professional golf history that included a double-bogey, shot a final round 6-under 65 before winning the playoff.

Despite having five wins this season, Niemann came up short in the season-long race against Rahm. Niemann shot a 5-under 66, which wasn’t quite enough to fend off Rahm’s thunderous charge.

Torque GC earned their first team victory since LIV Golf Greenbrier in 2023. The team shot a cumulative score of 64-under for the week, which was the lowest overall team score in LIV Golf history, beating the previous record of 53-under.

Throughout the final round, Majesticks GC co-captains Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, as well as HyFlyers GC teammates Andy Ogletree and Brendan Steele, and Mito Pereira of Torque competed fiercely in the relegation race. Ultimately, Stenson, Ogletree, and Pereira could not climb out of the Drop Zone and now face relegation from the LIV Golf League for 2026. Poulter surged with birdies on four of his final five holes at LIV Golf Indianapolis, narrowly escaping the Drop Zone. His late charge, however, pushed his teammate Stenson into the dreaded relegation zone.

LIV Golf’s new scoring format this season now involves all four scores now counting in every round in the team competition. Here are the results and scores for each team after Sunday's Round 3 of LIV Golf Indianapolis.

