How to watch LIV Golf Miami 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming

Updated Apr. 4, 2025 8:23 a.m. ET

LIV Golf is back in Miami for the fifth event of the 2025 season. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch and more (all times Eastern). 

When is LIV Golf Miami?

The fifth event of the LIV Golf 2025 season tees off on Friday, April 4th and is played until Sunday, April 6th, 2025. 

Where is LIV Golf Miami being played?

LIV Golf Miami will be played at the Blue Monster in Doral, Miami, FL.

How can I watch LIV Golf Miami? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf Miami tournament will be broadcast on FOX, FS1, FS2 and the FOX Sports app. Here's how you can watch each round:

  • Round 1 (Friday, April 4th) - 12 p.m. ET (FOX Sports App)
  • Round 1 (Friday, April 4th) - 2 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Round 2 (Saturday, April 5th) - 11 a.m. ET (FOX Sports App)
  • Round 2 (Saturday, April 5th) - 2 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Round 3 (Sunday, April 6th) - 12 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • Round 3 (Sunday, April 6th) - 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

What are the LIV Golf Miami Tee Times?

  • Round 1: Friday, April 4 at 12:15 p.m. ET
  • Round 2: Saturday, April 5 at 11:15 a.m. ET
  • Round 3: Sunday, April 6 at 12:05 p.m. ET

How can I stream LIV Golf Miami?

The LIV Golf Miami tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

Who is playing in LIV Golf Miami?

Top players such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and more will battle it out on the famed Blue Monster. 

LIV Golf is also introducing a single-event competition called "The Duels," where six of the league’s best golfers will pair up with six of golf's biggest content creators in a showdown for a $250,000 prize pool. 

The players in "The Duel" include Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Joaquin Niemann, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith. They will be joined by George Bryan, Luke Kwon, Rick Shiels, Grant Horvat, Wesley Bryan and Fat Perez.

Check out our guide on how to watch all LIV Golf events.

