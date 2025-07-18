PGA Tour 2025 Open Championship projected cut: Tracker, cut line Updated Jul. 18, 2025 10:39 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Open Championship is well underway at Royal Portrush. Here's what to know about the projected cut line at the 2025 Open Championship and which players will be fighting to stay in contention:

What is the 2025 Open Championship projected cut line?

The top 70 players and ties will advance to the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday. The cut line has not yet been determined. It will be finalized after the completion of the second round, which is at the end of Friday's play. Based on the top 70 golfers and ties early on Friday, the cut line would stand at +1, but projections show the cut line might rise to +2 by the end of the round.

Take a look at some interesting names hovering around that number or playing worse:

Where did the cut line fall last year?

Here's where the cut line fell in the most recent Open Championship tournaments:

2024: +6

2023: +3

2022: Even

2021: +1

2020: N/A - canceled due to COVID-19

2019: +1

2018: +3

The last time the Open Championship was hosted at Royal Portrush was 2019 and the cut line was 1 over.

How can I watch the 2025 Open Championship? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 Open Championship will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch The Open Championship on NBC. Here's how you can tune in on each day (all times Eastern):

Friday, July 18th: 1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (NBC)

Saturday, July 19th: 5-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)

Sunday, July 20th: 4-7 a.m. (USA, NBC Sports App), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)

How can I stream the 2025 Open Championship or watch without cable?

The 2025 Open Championship can be streamed on the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the Open Championship on your local NBC station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

