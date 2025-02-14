LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide odds: Favorites from the field Published Feb. 14, 2025 11:24 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 LIV Golf season continues this weekend in Adelaide, Australia, with live coverage on FOX Sports .

Each tournament features 54 holes played over three rounds with shotgun starts, where all teams begin play simultaneously on different holes.

Unlike traditional golf leagues, LIV features 13 teams comprised of four players, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. The teams are:

4Aces GC

Cleeks GC

Crushers GC

Fireballs GC

HyFlyers GC

Iron Heads GC

Legion XIII

Majesticks GC

RangeGoats GC

Ripper GC

Smash GC

Stinger GC

Torque GC

ADVERTISEMENT

A collective 14 major champions with a combined 28 major championships highlight the LIV roster, including 2024 LIV Golf Individual Champion Jon Rahm (Legion XIII).

All 54 players (including two wild-card players) will compete in the three-day events. The player with the lowest score after 54 holes wins individual honors, while the team with the lowest total score wins the title. Competitors accumulate points for individual and team championship honors at season's end.

Favorites

Joaquin Niemann is the favorite to win the tournament at +400, followed by Bryson DeChambeau at +500 and Jon Rahm at +850. Niemann tied for the most wins during the 2024 LIV Golf season with two. Rahm also had two, along with Brooks Koepka. Rahm topped last year's individual points list.

Here are the names at the top of the oddsboard as of Feb. 14 at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Joaquin Niemann: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Jon Rahm: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Abraham Ancer: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Carlos Ortiz: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Sam Horsfield: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Brooks Kopeka: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Dustin Johnson: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

David Puig: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Richard Bland: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Dean Burmester: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share

Get more from LIV Golf Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more