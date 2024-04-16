PGA Tour
2024 RBC Heritage odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
Published Apr. 16, 2024 8:28 p.m. ET

By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The Masters might be over, but the PGA Tour moves on. 

Two weeks ago, we won big on long-shot Akshay Bhatia (+6000) at the Valero Texas Open. Let's see if we can replicate the magic as we turn our attention to the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

This week's tournament will be played at the Harbour Town Golf Links course, a par-71 track that's 7,121 yards long with Bermuda grass greens.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Fresh off his epic win at the Masters, Scottie Scheffler is scheduled to compete. "Scheduled" is the key word here, as his wife is due to give birth to the couple's first child this month.

As long as Scheffler is in the field, he will be the favorite, which is the case again this week. He is currently listed at +400 to win. Scheffler is so hot right now that a baby might be the only way he doesn't have another great outing.

Xander Schauffele holds the second-best odds at +1000, while Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg is among the favorites at +1400.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who won last year's tournament, is tied for the eighth-best odds at +2200. Jordan Spieth, who won the tournament in 2022 and finished second last year, sits at +3500 to win.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD*

Scottie Scheffler: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Xander Schauffele: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Ludvig Aberg: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Rory McIlroy: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Patrick Cantlay: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Tommy Fleetwood: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Collin Morikawa: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Max Homa: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Matt Fitzpatrick: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Will Zalatoris: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Cameron Young: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

* Odds as of 4/16/24

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

I know some big names are in this week's event, but long shots are hot in 2024. A lot of my bets this week are based on course history, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on: 

Patrick Cantlay +1500
Tommy Fleetwood +3000
Cameron Young +3300
Shane Lowry +7000

in this topic
