PGA Tour 2024 Memorial odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated Jun. 4, 2024 10:15 p.m. ET

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The U.S. Open is on the horizon, but we've got one more tournament before the third major of the year gets here.

This week, many of the PGA's best will be in Dublin, Ohio for the Memorial competing in one of the best non-major tournaments of the season.

The course at Muirfield Village is a 7,571-yard par-72 track featuring Bentgrass greens.

The Memorial is one of the five invitational tournaments on the PGA Tour, so the field is a bit smaller.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Scottie Scheffler is finally back on the link. So, naturally, he's the clear-cut favorite this week, sitting at +400 to win his first Memorial. Scheffler has cooled off a bit after he won four tournaments between the middle of March into April, but he has finished in the top 10 in both tournaments he's played in since returning from the birth of his child.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are tied for the second-best odds to win the tournament at +900.

Defending champion Viktor Hovland has the fifth-best odds to win at +1800.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

Scottie Scheffler: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Xander Schauffele: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Rory McIlroy: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Collin Morikawa: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Viktor Hovland: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Justin Thomas: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Max Homa: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

* Odds as of 6/14/2024

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

A lot of my bets this week are based on course history and form, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Collin Morikawa +1500Justin Thomas +3000Matt Fitzpatrick +5000Byeong Hun An +5000Will Zalatoris +7500

