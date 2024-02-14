PGA Tour 2024 Genesis Invitational odds, predictions: Favorites, picks, Tiger Woods odds Updated Feb. 14, 2024 11:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

In case you haven't heard yet, the biggest star (at least in most people's eyes) in golf is returning to the PGA Tour this week.

Tiger Woods, who has been sidelined recovering from surgery, is set to make his 2024 debut at the Genesis Invitational.

The tournament, organized by Woods himself, is played at the Riviera Country Club, which is a par-71 track, measuring 7,322 yards.

Woods has never won the tournament, finishing in second place twice. Jon Rahm, last year's champion, won't be back to defend his title as he joined LIV Golf in the offseason.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

No surprise here, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite entering the weekend, at +650 to win it all.

Rory McIlroy holds the second-best odds to win at +1000.

TIGER WOODS ODDS

Woods is a long shot to win this weekend. He is currently listed at +15,000 to win the tournament, tied for the 49th-best.

If you don't think Woods can win, but want to get some action in, there are plenty of props out there. You can bet him at +2500 to finish in the top three, +1000 to finish in the top 10 and +360 odds to finish in the top 20 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The line set for Woods' finish position in the tournament currently sits at 45.5 at the Super Book. He is listed at -140 to make the 36-hole cut and +120 odds to miss it. His first-round total is set at 71.5 strokes.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD*

Scottie Scheffler: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Rory McIlroy: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Viktor Hovland: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Justin Thomas: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Xander Schauffele: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Collin Morikawa: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Max Homa: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Sam Burns: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

*Odds as of 2/13/24

THE GIMME

Adam Scott top 10 +260

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

I know there are some big names in this week's event, but I can see a dark horse making some noise. Long shots have dominated in 2024, so hopefully, we get a piece of that this weekend.

Most of my bets this week are based on course history. Here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Collin Morikawa +2000

Justin Thomas +2500

Tony Finau +3000

Sahith Theegala +3500 (Can't quit him)

Adam Scott +4500

Will Zalatoris +6000









