2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated May. 10, 2023 1:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Staff

This week we head to Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson, which takes place at TPC Craig Ranch.

The par-71 course designed by Tom Weiskopf measures approximately 7,400 yards with Bentgrass greens. The course has large greens, so approach play and putting will be the keys to success. Simply put, expect some low scores.

K.H. Lee, who is going for a three-peat, is among the favorites this week. With the PGA Championship the following weekend, many big names on the PGA Tour are sitting this one out. But star Scottie Scheffler is ready to compete, and he's the clear-cut favorite at this event, -350 at FOX Bet.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament with odds via FOX Bet.

Scottie Scheffler +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Tyrrell Hatton +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Jason Day +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Tom Kim +1600 ($10 to win $170 total)

Hideki Matsuyama +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Matt Kuchar +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Adam Scott +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Min Woo Lee +3500 (Bet $10 to win $360 total)

Seamus Power +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Gimme"

K.H. Lee Top 10 (+250 at FOX Bet)

I'm not overthinking this one here. Lee has been so dominant at this course they call him "TPC Lee."

He's also coming off a nice T-8 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. At plus money, this is a bet worth making.

OUTRIGHTS

Tyrrell Hatton (+1300 at FOX Bet)

Tom Kim (+1600 at FOX Bet)

Matt Kuchar (+2800 at FOX Bet)

Seamus Power (+4000 at FOX Bet)

Tom Hoge (+5000 at FOX Bet)

Michael Kim (+5500 at FOX Bet)

Are you ready to get in on the golf action? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;



