Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State best bet, odds and how to bet

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, AZ. 

Wisconsin is coming off a 6-6 regular season record and a 4-5 Big Ten record after losing to Minnesota in the season finale. The Badgers are also welcoming new head coach Luke Fickell, who isn't expected to coach in the bowl game. 

The Cowboys started reeling toward the end of the season. Once a College Football Playoff hopeful, Oklahoma State dropped four of its last five games, ending the regular season with a 7-5 overall record. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Wisconsin and Oklahoma State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State (10:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 27, ESPN)

Point spread: Wisconsin -3 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)
Moneyline: Wisconsin -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Oklahoma State +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Pokes will play without longtime starter Spencer Sanders, and they also lost arguably their best linebacker, Mason Cobb, to the transfer portal.

While Wisconsin lost Graham Mertz to the portal, it's running back Braelon Allen who makes the Badger offense go.

PICK: Wisconsin (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

