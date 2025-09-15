College Football
Big Cat Honors Deal With Mark Ingram, Gives $1K in NIL Funds to Alabama
Big Cat Honors Deal With Mark Ingram, Gives $1K in NIL Funds to Alabama

Updated Sep. 20, 2025 11:55 a.m. ET

A deal is a deal, and the reckoning has come for Dan "Big Cat" Katz.

On Week 3's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff," Big Cat, a Wisconsin alum, and Mark Ingram, who starred at running back for Alabama, agreed to send $10,000 in NIL to the other's school, depending on which team won the Big Ten-SEC matchup. 

With Alabama handling Wisconsin, 38-14, Big Cat honored that wager. Granted, he gave Ingram's Crimson Tide $1,000 in NIL dollars, instead of $10,000, on Saturday's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff" – but not without a burn.

"A bet is a bet. You guys whooped us, so fair is fair, $1,000 to the Alabama NIL [fund]. Maybe [it] goes to [head coach] Kalen DeBoer's buyout? I don't know," Big Cat said.

In the wake of Week 3, both No. 14 Alabama and Wisconsin are now 2-1. The Crimson Tide were upset in Week 1 by Florida State, 31-17.

Wisconsin hosts Maryland in Week 4, while Alabama has a bye this weekend, followed by an epic SEC clash on the road against Georgia on Sept. 27.

Week 4's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff" is in Salt Lake City for a ranked Big 12 showdown between No. 17 Texas Tech and No. 16 Utah (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

