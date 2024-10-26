College Football Why are college football fans throwing trash onto the field? Published Oct. 26, 2024 9:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Why are college football fans throwing trash onto the field?

That is the million-dollar question, as for the second straight week, a controversial call in a college football matchup resulted in trash raining down onto the playing field.

Last weekend in Texas' 30-15 loss to Georgia, fans hurled water bottles from the stands after Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron was flagged for pass interference when he picked off Carson Beck late in the third quarter. The iffy penalty negated the interception, which angered fans in the northeast corner of the stadium, and they retaliated by pelting the field with water bottles. This caused a lengthy delay in the action and led to Longhorns coach Steve Sarkasian coming over to the student section and asking them to stop.

"I think we were all a little upset in that moment, and I just think that we've all got to use a little better discretion in moments like that," Sarkasian said following the game.

The refs then reversed the call, an unusual move that rankled Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

The SEC announced earlier this week that Texas was fined $250,000 for the game interruption as a violator of its sportsmanship, game management and alcohol availability policies.

It was a similar story in Columbus, Ohio, the following week. This time, it came at Ohio Stadium, where Buckeye fans tossed water bottles onto the field following a questionable targeting call that went against the Buckeyes late in the team's 21-17 victory over Nebraska.

Ohio State fans threw water bottles on the field after a targeting penalty was called in its win over Nebraska. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

With Ohio State clinging to a lead late in the fourth quarter, linebacker Arvell Reese rocked Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks with a big hit. Banks then fumbled the ball, which Ohio State recovered. However, the refs called the pass incomplete and flagged Reese for targeting. Reese did not lead with his helmet, though his forearm did contact Banks' helmet. The play was then reviewed, and the refs reversed their call to rule that Banks' grab was a catch but then upheld the targeting call.

After the announcement, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day lost his cool, throwing his headset down in a rage and screaming in the direction of the official. He was assessed a sideline warning.

At the same time — after the refs had already made their final decision — Ohio State fans began tossing objects toward the field.

The Cornhuskers weren't able to capitalize after the call. Their drive came to an end when Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola threw an interception with 1:16 remaining in the game, sealing the win for Ohio State.

Following the game, Raiola didn't hold back his feelings about fans throwing trash.

"The bottles being thrown is just, I don't know, it kind of feels like it disrespects football and the nature of it," Raiola said.

It could also be turning into an unfortunate trend across college football.

