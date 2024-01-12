College Football Washington Huskies WR Rome Odunze, RB Dillon Johnson declare for 2024 NFL Draft Published Jan. 12, 2024 1:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Washington Huskies put together a 2023 campaign to remember, but with said success comes inevitable declarations for the NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze and running back Dillon Johnson each announced they were declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, according to ESPN.

Earlier in the week, wide receivers Ja'Lynn Polk, who totaled 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns this season, and Jalen McMillan, who had 45 catches for 559 yards and five TDs in an injury-plagued season, also declared for the draft.

Like Polk and McMillan, Odunze and Johnson were integral parts to Washington's high-octane offense this season. Odunze totaled 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns, all career highs. He also logged 10 100-plus receiving yard games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson ran for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns in what was his first season at Washington after spending the previous three at Mississippi State.

On the whole, the Huskies averaged 349.4 passing yards (third in Pac-12), 118.4 rushing yards (ninth), 462.1 total yards (third) and 36.0 points (second) per game this season.

Washington won its first Pac-12 championship since 2018, defeating Oregon for a second time to earn the title. Fortunately for Oregon fans, Odunze won't be returning just to catch passes against them; Odunze logged a combined 16 receptions for 230 yards and two TDs in Washington's two victories over Oregon this season.

Washington then beat Texas in the semifinal round of the 2023 College Football Playoff before losing to Michigan in the College Football National Championship.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Rome Odunze Dillon Johnson

share