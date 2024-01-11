College Football Washington WR Rome Odunze trolls Oregon: 'I'll return just to beat you' Published Jan. 11, 2024 3:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Rome Odunze put together a spectacular 2023-24 college football campaign for the Washington Huskies, but will the star wide receiver return for his senior season?

It's unlikely, but if he does it would be just to torment Oregon fans.

"Y'all better be nice to me or I might come back for another year just to do it," Odunze joked in an Oregon X Space on Thursday after someone said he was tired of the receiver catching passes against their team.

Odunze certainly had success against Oregon doing just that this season.

In Washington's Week 7 game against the Ducks, Odunze totaled eight receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead score with 1:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The two teams met again in the Pac-12 Championship Game, where Odunze logged eight receptions for 102 yards en route to a 34-31 Huskies victory. Washington's Pac-12 title ensured its place in the College Football Playoff at 13-0 and sent Oregon — with its two losses coming at the hands of the Huskies — packing.

On the whole, Odunze totaled 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 TDs this season, all career highs. He also logged 10 100-plus receiving yard games.

Washington beat Texas in the semifinal round before losing to Michigan in the national championship game.

Washington and Oregon are both heading to the Big Ten next season, while Odunze is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. He's regarded as one of the premier prospects in this year's draft class and could potentially be selected in the top 10.

