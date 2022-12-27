College Football Utah vs. Penn State best bet, odds and how to bet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 8 Utah Utes take on the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2.

The Utes have been unbelievably tough this season. They played spoiler to USC on two occasions, the most recent being the Pac-12 Conference title game. In that contest, Utah thumped the Trojans 47-24 and dashed their playoff hopes. The Utes have earned back-to-back conference titles, and they match up well with their bowl game opponents.

The Nittany Lions achieved mixed results this season, bouncing in and out of high rankings and finishing 10-2. They only dropped games to ranked Michigan and Ohio State teams — two teams that made the College Football Playoff (CFP). Penn State earned a place in the Rose Bowl with its gritty play over the course of the season.

Which of these tough competitors will come out on top in Pasadena?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Utah and Penn State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State (5 p.m. ET Monday, Jan. 2, ESPN)

Point spread: Utah -2.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Utah -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Penn State +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

I’d love to roll with a Pac-12 team in the Rose Bowl, but I can't. Dalton Kincaid, the most impactful player for Utah, is not playing.

Kincaid is a potential first-round pick, and while he played with injuries this year, he led all tight ends in the country in receptions and yards. Dalton was targeted 96 times for the Utes, which was 14 targets more than the Utes best receiver. Without him in the lineup, this Utes offense will struggle to move the ball against a very good Penn State defense. Penn State's defense ranks seventh in points per drive and 30th in explosive play rate. Utah’s offense has no explosive receiving option without Kincaid.

Utah's defense is also missing an impact player, their best cornerback Clark Phillips. But the Utes should still be ready on defense. The Nittany Lions offense ranks 40th in points per drive, and they're facing a Utes defense that ranks 29th in stopping opponents' points.

I'm leaning toward the Nittany Lions covering since Kincaid is out. So it's with much regret that I'm going against my conference and riding with Penn State here.

PICK: Penn State (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

