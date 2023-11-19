College Football
Utah QB Cam Rising announces return for 7th college season after knee injury cost him 2023
College Football

Utah QB Cam Rising announces return for 7th college season after knee injury cost him 2023

Published Nov. 19, 2023 6:10 p.m. ET

Utah quarterback Cam Rising will return for a seventh college season after recovery from a knee injury cost him all of the 2023 season.

Rising made the announcement Sunday with a social media post.

Rising led the Utes to consecutive Pac-12 titles in 2021 and '22 but suffered a severe knee injury in the Rose Bowl in January.

Utah was hoping Rising would be able to return this season, but in late October he was finally ruled out for the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without him, the Utes remained competitive but have slumped recently against a difficult Pac-12 schedule. Utah has lost three of four, all against ranked teams, and fell out of the AP Top 25 on Sunday for the first time since 2021.

Utah moves from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 next year.

Rising started his college career in the Big 12 at Texas in 2018 and did not play before transferring to Utah and sitting out again. He didn't play a game until the pandemic season of 2020.

The NCAA allowed all football players in school during 2020 to have an extra year of eligibility. Because Rising has only played more than four games twice, he had one more season of eligibility available.

Rising threw 46 touchdown passes and ran for 12 scores in 2021-22.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Justin Fields shines in return, but Bears still can't close out a winnable game

Justin Fields shines in return, but Bears still can't close out a winnable game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes