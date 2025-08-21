College Football Urban Meyer: Impact of Michigan's Sign-Stealing Scandal 'A Huge Deal' Published Aug. 21, 2025 7:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Urban Meyer is insistent that Michigan gained an advantage throughout its sign-stealing saga.

"It's a huge deal," the former Ohio State head coach and current FOX Sports analyst said Thursday on "The Herd." "Any advantage that is gotten illegally, that's a major deal."

While some might claim Meyer has a bias against Michigan considering his Ohio State ties, he explained why illegally stealing signs is a "major deal" that gives a team an advantage.

"The amount of time — I would probably say at least 30, 40 hours per week — the defensive players are trying to figure out from the stances of the offensive linemen, from the weight on their fingertips, from the stance of the receivers, is it run or pass," Meyer said. "Is it that much of an advantage? I can't overemphasize — of course it is. You have 50-to 55-year-old men sitting in meeting rooms forever trying to find some kind of tip to give to their players if [the other team is running] a run or pass.

"Any advantage that's gotten illegally, that's a major deal."

The NCAA punished Michigan and personnel who were involved in the sign-stealing scandal. The school could receive up to $30 million in fines, while former head coach Jim Harbaugh received a 10-year show-cause. Connor Stalions got an eight-year show-cause and current head coach Sherrone Moore had a game added to the two-game suspension the school gave him. Moore also received a two-year show-cause.

"If it wasn't a big deal, why would they risk their reputation, their careers, and a $30 million fine for the Wolverines?" Meyer asked.

Meyer didn't share specific opinions on the weight of the NCAA's punishments. However, he noted that former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel was suspended seven games by the Indianapolis Colts in 2011 as a way to honor the suspension the NCAA gave him for his role in a scandal that involved Buckeyes' players trading memorabilia for tattoos and wondered if Harbaugh could receive a similar suspension. But he wanted to clarify that he hasn't said he wants the now Los Angeles Chargers head coach to get disciplined by the NFL, contrary to other reports.

"A friend sent me that quote, I never said that," Meyer said. "Did I say I want Jim [to get suspended]? No, of course I didn't. I was just bringing up Tressell [on my podcast] because it's a fact and the NFL wanted to respect the decision of the NCAA."

Harbaugh left Michigan to become the Chargers' head coach after the Wolverines' 2023 national championship season. In that same season, Harbaugh was suspended three games by the Big Ten when news of the sign-stealing scandal first broke. He also served a self-imposed three-game suspension earlier that season as the NCAA investigated Michigan for recruiting violations. Harbaugh later received a four-year show-cause penalty as a result of that investigation, giving him 14 total years of show-cause penalties.

