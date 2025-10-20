College Football
indiana vs msu
College Football

Undefeated College Football Teams 2025: 6 Unbeaten Teams Going Into Week 9

Published Oct. 20, 2025 11:38 a.m. ET

We’ve reached Week 9 of the college football season, and the number of unbeaten teams continues to shrink. Only 6 programs remain perfect after yet another weekend of upsets and close calls. The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, but these teams are still chasing perfection. Here’s every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically:

Undefeated College Football Teams

  1. BYU
  2. Georgia Tech
  3. Indiana
  4. Navy
  5. Ohio State
  6. Texas A&M

Curt Cignetti on Fernando Mendoza's success and building Indiana to a winning program

Curt Cignetti on Fernando Mendoza's success and building Indiana to a winning program
Joel Klatt sat down with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti. Cignetti discussed QB Fernando Mendoza's success and why he believed his QB could succeed in the program. Cignetti also explained how the 10-point win over Oregon changed the perception of their program and how the team rose to the occasion.

Undefeated Teams by Conference

  • Big Ten - 2 teams
  • SEC - 1 team
  • American - 1 team
  • ACC - 1 team
  • Big 12 - 1 team
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 College Football Rankings: Alabama, Vanderbilt Climb; Miami, Texas Tech Slide

2025 College Football Rankings: Alabama, Vanderbilt Climb; Miami, Texas Tech Slide

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes