College Football UCLA reportedly hiring Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator Updated Feb. 24, 2024 7:57 p.m. ET

Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly finalizing a two-year deal to join UCLA's staff as its associate head coach and offensive coordinator, per ESPN.

Bieniemy spent one season as Washington's offensive coordinator, before new head coach Dan Quinn decided to let him go in place of Kliff Kingsbury. Bieniemy joined Washington during the 2023 offseason after his contract expired with Kansas City, where he rose to prominence as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator during Patrick Mahomes' first five seasons as a starter.

The two-time Super Bowl winning offensive coordinator will now join a UCLA team that recently hired former star running back DeShaun Foster as its new head coach, after former coach Chip Kelly departed to become Ohio State's new offensive coordinator.

This will be Bieniemy's second stint in Westwood, as he previously coached running backs at UCLA from 2003-05 before he began his coaching career in the NFL. This will also be Bieniemy's second time as an offensive coordinator at the collegiate level, as he was the OC at his alma mater Colorado for two seasons (2011-12).

"Southern California," Bieniemy wrote in an email Saturday, per ESPN. "I attended high school there. I started my career in the league here (with the Chargers). It's obviously great to be back with the Bruins, where I was previously employed."

