Top five walk-up songs for Oklahoma recruit General Booty

By RJ Young

FOX Sports College Football Writer

We got smacked with big Booty recruiting news last Saturday.

Oklahoma picked up a General Booty — not a Major Booty but a General Booty — for the Sooners' 2022 recruiting class.

Call the Texas JC quarterback "Shake Shake Shake" for short.

At Tyler Junior College last season, the General made like The Gap Band and dropped the bomb on ‘em, baby, for an NJCAA-leading 3,410 pass yards along with 27 tuddees.

In the TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl in Commerce, Texas, he was named MVP after completing 33 of 55 passes for 295 yards in the Apaches’ 28-7 win against Coffeyville to complete a 7-5 season.

With those kinds of numbers at TJC, I can't wait to see what he looks like when he gets those big boys in Norman blocking for him. Forget Rosie, that's a whole lotta Roscoe(s).

But back to Booty's name in general.

"Obviously my name’s an attention-grabber and people like to do headlines with it, but I like to show people with my play that I can back it up, too," Booty told the Dallas Morning News. "I have done that. I’m going to continue to do that and give them a reason to remember my name."

His granddaddy is Johnny Booty, who played college ball at Mississippi State and Arkansas. His uncle, Josh Booty, was a high school All-American at quarterback in 1993. Josh eventually became the No. 5 overall pick in the 1994 MLB Draft and played a handful of games in the big leagues. Another uncle, John David Booty, led USC to two Rose Bowl wins while Pete Carroll was still packing Trojan fans into the Coliseum.

General’s father, Abram Booty, played wideout at LSU and was briefly with the Cleveland Browns.

Abram Booty really likes military strategy and the Army in particular. He told the Morning News he liked it so much that he decided he’d name his son General if he had one. His wife, Amy, didn't flinch. Besides, his middle name would be the one he went by, or so Abram and Amy thought. But the boy they had wouldn't answer to Axel — only General.

All of this got me thinking that a player named General Booty needs walk-up music when he enters the game or plays well at the Palace on the Prairie. So, I decided to drop some suggestions.

Top Five Walk-Up Songs for General Booty

5. "Bootylicious" by Destiny's Child

I don't think they can handle this.

4. "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-a-Lot

Works perfectly in a comeback-win scenario.

3. "Ms. New Booty" by Bubba Sparxxx

For those games when he throws for 300 or more yards and we Booty, Booty, Booty rockin’ everywhere.

2. "Sweet Child O’ Mine" by Guns N’ Roses

The man’s middle name is Axel, and that is exactly what he'll be to me if he is the one to lead Oklahoma to a national championship. I’m gonna tweak the lyrics to illustrate my point:

"He's got a smile that it seems to me / Reminds me of childhood memories / Where everything was as fresh as the bright blue sky / Now and then when I see his face / He takes me away to that special place / And if I stare too long, I'd probably break down and cry"

Like Torrance Marshall when he came to get his boy’s Heisman back.

1. "Shake Your Booty" by KC and the Sunshine Band

Shake Your (General) Booty?! You're damn right.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young ." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young , and subscribe to " The RJ Young Show " on YouTube. He is not on a StepMill.

