Texas Tech QB Behren Morton Available in Emergency Role— Will Hammond to Start

Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond will get the start for the No. 7-ranked Red Raiders in their Week 8 road matchup against Arizona State.

Starting quarterback Behren Morton will be available in an emergency role only for Saturday's game, according to a press release from Texas Tech Athletics.

Hammond, a redshirt freshman, has appeared in five of Texas Tech's six games this season. He has totaled 411 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 143.4 passer rating this season, while completing 66.7% of his passes. Hammond has also been successful on the ground, rushing for 231 yards and four touchdowns.

As for the nicked-up starter, Morton has totaled 1,501 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 175.6 passer rating, while completing 68.4% of his passes.

Texas Tech is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play, while Arizona State, which gets starting quarterback Sam Leavitt back in Week 8, is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play.

Catch the Big 12 matchup between Texas Tech and Arizona State at 4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

