College Football Texas players plant flag through Baker Mayfield Oklahoma jersey following win Updated Oct. 12, 2024 9:23 p.m. ET

"Texas fears nobody."

That is the caption Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. used to accompany a picture of him holding up a ripped Baker Mayfield Oklahoma jersey following the Longhorns' dominant 34-3 win over the Sooners on Saturday afternoon in the 120th edition of the Red River Rivalry.

So, why did the Mayfield jersey have a giant tear down the middle of it?

Check out this video, which shows Hill and fellow Texas teammate Barryn Sorrell planting the Texas flag right through the Oklahoma jersey at midfield following the game.

During his time at Oklahoma, Mayfield was known for planting the Oklahoma flag on the field, the most memorable moment coming after he led the Sooners to a win over Ohio State during the 2017 season. After dismantling the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Mayfield sprinted down the field waving an Oklahoma flag before emphatically planting it right in the middle of Ohio State's field.

Hill was asked about his postgame celebration and his decision to plant the flag in the Mayfield Oklahoma jersey.

"I just felt like it was the right thing for me to do," Hill Jr. said. "I've seen all the stuff they posted last year, so I felt like it was right for me to just get a little touch of something on them. I just had to post me a little something to just make the team and make us feel good."

Of course, there is no love lost between the Sooners and Longhorns when it comes to the Red River Rivalry, which dates back to 1900 and has been played during the State Fair of Texas since 1929. This marked the first meeting between the two rival programs as members of the SEC.

With Saturday's win, Texas now holds a 64-51-5 advantage in the series. The Longhorns improved to 6-0 on the season with the victory, while Oklahoma dropped to 4-2 with the loss.

Safe to say this moment will add fuel to the fire.

