Texas, Ohio State Top 2 Teams In Coaches Poll Ahead Of Monster Week 1 Matchup

Texas holds the top spot in the USA Today preseason coaches football poll released on Monday.

The Longhorns received 28 of the 67 first-place votes. Defending national champion Ohio State is No. 2 after receiving 20 first-place votes and the Buckeyes are followed by No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Notre Dame.

Texas leads nine Southeastern Conference teams in the poll.

Clemson is the top team from the Atlantic Coast Conference at No. 6, with No. 7 Oregon, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 LSU and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) following the Tigers.

Arizona State is the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 11. Boise State, at No. 25, is the only Group of Five team in the poll.

Rank School (record) Points Last Rank 1st Place Votes 1 Texas (13-3) 1,606 3 28 2 Ohio State (14-2) 1,565 1 20 3 Penn State (13-3) 1,525 5 14 4 Georgia (11-3) 1,466 6 3 5 Notre Dame (14-2) 1,360 2 0 6 Clemson (10-4) 1,324 11 2 7 Oregon (13-1) 1,307 4 0 8 Alabama (9-4) 1,210 17 0 9 LSU (9-4) 1,056 NR 0 10 Miami (Fla.) (10-3) 823 18 0 11 Arizona State (11-3) 806 7 0 12 Illinois (10-3) 734 16 0 13 South Carolina (9-4) 665 19 0 14 Michigan (8-5) 580 NR 0 15 Mississippi (10-3) 573 13 0 16 SMU (11-3) 555 11 0 17 Florida (8-5) 498 NR 0 18 Tennessee (10-3) 492 8 0 19 Indiana (11-2) 460 10 0 20 Kansas State (9-4) 438 NR 0 21 Iowa State (11-3) 392 15 0 21 Texas A&M (8-5) 392 NR 0 23 Brigham Young (11-2) 287 14 0 24 Texas Tech (8-5) 261 NR 0 25 Boise State (12-2) 246 9 0

Dropped out: None.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

