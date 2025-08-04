Texas, Ohio State Top 2 Teams In Coaches Poll Ahead Of Monster Week 1 Matchup
Texas holds the top spot in the USA Today preseason coaches football poll released on Monday.
The Longhorns received 28 of the 67 first-place votes. Defending national champion Ohio State is No. 2 after receiving 20 first-place votes and the Buckeyes are followed by No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Notre Dame.
Texas leads nine Southeastern Conference teams in the poll.
Clemson is the top team from the Atlantic Coast Conference at No. 6, with No. 7 Oregon, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 LSU and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) following the Tigers.
Arizona State is the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 11. Boise State, at No. 25, is the only Group of Five team in the poll.
The preseason US LBM coaches poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.
|Rank
|School (record)
|Points
|Last Rank
|1st Place Votes
|1
|Texas (13-3)
|1,606
|3
|28
|2
|Ohio State (14-2)
|1,565
|1
|20
|3
|Penn State (13-3)
|1,525
|5
|14
|4
|Georgia (11-3)
|1,466
|6
|3
|5
|Notre Dame (14-2)
|1,360
|2
|0
|6
|Clemson (10-4)
|1,324
|11
|2
|7
|Oregon (13-1)
|1,307
|4
|0
|8
|Alabama (9-4)
|1,210
|17
|0
|9
|LSU (9-4)
|1,056
|NR
|0
|10
|Miami (Fla.) (10-3)
|823
|18
|0
|11
|Arizona State (11-3)
|806
|7
|0
|12
|Illinois (10-3)
|734
|16
|0
|13
|South Carolina (9-4)
|665
|19
|0
|14
|Michigan (8-5)
|580
|NR
|0
|15
|Mississippi (10-3)
|573
|13
|0
|16
|SMU (11-3)
|555
|11
|0
|17
|Florida (8-5)
|498
|NR
|0
|18
|Tennessee (10-3)
|492
|8
|0
|19
|Indiana (11-2)
|460
|10
|0
|20
|Kansas State (9-4)
|438
|NR
|0
|21
|Iowa State (11-3)
|392
|15
|0
|21
|Texas A&M (8-5)
|392
|NR
|0
|23
|Brigham Young (11-2)
|287
|14
|0
|24
|Texas Tech (8-5)
|261
|NR
|0
|25
|Boise State (12-2)
|246
|9
|0
Dropped out: None.
Others receiving votes: LSU (9-4) 44; Louisville (9-4) 28; Navy (10-3) 28; Kansas State (9-4) 20; Michigan (8-5) 20; Ohio (11-3) 6; TCU (9-4) 5; Marshall (10-3) 1.
The preseason US LBM coaches poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.
|Rank
|School (record)
|Points
|Last Rank
|1st Place Votes
|1
|Texas (13-3)
|1,606
|3
|28
|2
|Ohio State (14-2)
|1,565
|1
|20
|3
|Penn State (13-3)
|1,525
|5
|14
|4
|Georgia (11-3)
|1,466
|6
|3
|5
|Notre Dame (14-2)
|1,360
|2
|0
|6
|Clemson (10-4)
|1,324
|11
|2
|7
|Oregon (13-1)
|1,307
|4
|0
|8
|Alabama (9-4)
|1,210
|17
|0
|9
|LSU (9-4)
|1,056
|NR
|0
|10
|Miami (Fla.) (10-3)
|823
|18
|0
|11
|Arizona State (11-3)
|806
|7
|0
|12
|Illinois (10-3)
|734
|16
|0
|13
|South Carolina (9-4)
|665
|19
|0
|14
|Michigan (8-5)
|580
|NR
|0
|15
|Mississippi (10-3)
|573
|13
|0
|16
|SMU (11-3)
|555
|11
|0
|17
|Florida (8-5)
|498
|NR
|0
|18
|Tennessee (10-3)
|492
|8
|0
|19
|Indiana (11-2)
|460
|10
|0
|20
|Kansas State (9-4)
|438
|NR
|0
|21
|Iowa State (11-3)
|392
|15
|0
|21
|Texas A&M (8-5)
|392
|NR
|0
|23
|Brigham Young (11-2)
|287
|14
|0
|24
|Texas Tech (8-5)
|261
|NR
|0
|25
|Boise State (12-2)
|246
|9
|0
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
'Field of Dreams' To Hoops On A Battleship: MLB Speedway Classic Joins This List
Which Schools Have The Most Heisman Trophy Winners of All-Time?
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Sportsbooks Differ On Favorite To Go First
-
College Football Coaches Who Won the Offseason, Teams Poised to Rise in 2025
Top Teams to Build a Dynasty With in EA Sports College Football 26
'Absolute Freak Show': Koi Perich Aims to Follow Travis Hunter's Path as Two-Way Star
-
Top 10 Players With Best Odds to be Drafted First Overall in 2026 NFL Draft
Who are the 10 Best Wide Receivers Going Into the 2025 College Football Season?
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Three QBs Top The Early Oddsboard
-
'Field of Dreams' To Hoops On A Battleship: MLB Speedway Classic Joins This List
Which Schools Have The Most Heisman Trophy Winners of All-Time?
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Sportsbooks Differ On Favorite To Go First
-
College Football Coaches Who Won the Offseason, Teams Poised to Rise in 2025
Top Teams to Build a Dynasty With in EA Sports College Football 26
'Absolute Freak Show': Koi Perich Aims to Follow Travis Hunter's Path as Two-Way Star
-
Top 10 Players With Best Odds to be Drafted First Overall in 2026 NFL Draft
Who are the 10 Best Wide Receivers Going Into the 2025 College Football Season?
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Three QBs Top The Early Oddsboard