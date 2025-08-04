College Football
Texas, Ohio State Top 2 Teams In Coaches Poll Ahead Of Monster Week 1 Matchup
College Football

Texas, Ohio State Top 2 Teams In Coaches Poll Ahead Of Monster Week 1 Matchup

Updated Aug. 4, 2025 3:18 p.m. ET

Texas holds the top spot in the USA Today preseason coaches football poll released on Monday.

The Longhorns received 28 of the 67 first-place votes. Defending national champion Ohio State is No. 2 after receiving 20 first-place votes and the Buckeyes are followed by No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Notre Dame.

Texas leads nine Southeastern Conference teams in the poll.

Clemson is the top team from the Atlantic Coast Conference at No. 6, with No. 7 Oregon, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 LSU and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) following the Tigers.

Arizona State is the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 11. Boise State, at No. 25, is the only Group of Five team in the poll.

The preseason US LBM coaches poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

RankSchool (record)PointsLast Rank1st Place Votes
1Texas (13-3)1,606328
2Ohio State (14-2)1,565120
3Penn State (13-3)1,525514
4Georgia (11-3)1,46663
5Notre Dame (14-2)1,36020
6Clemson (10-4)1,324112
7Oregon (13-1)1,30740
8Alabama (9-4)1,210170
9LSU (9-4)1,056NR0
10Miami (Fla.) (10-3)823180
11Arizona State (11-3)80670
12Illinois (10-3)734160
13South Carolina (9-4)665190
14Michigan (8-5)580NR0
15Mississippi (10-3)573130
16SMU (11-3)555110
17Florida (8-5)498NR0
18Tennessee (10-3)49280
19Indiana (11-2)460100
20Kansas State (9-4)438NR0
21Iowa State (11-3)392150
21Texas A&amp;M (8-5)392NR0
23Brigham Young (11-2)287140
24Texas Tech (8-5)261NR0
25Boise State (12-2)24690

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: LSU (9-4) 44; Louisville (9-4) 28; Navy (10-3) 28; Kansas State (9-4) 20; Michigan (8-5) 20; Ohio (11-3) 6; TCU (9-4) 5; Marshall (10-3) 1.

The preseason US LBM coaches poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

ADVERTISEMENT
RankSchool (record)PointsLast Rank1st Place Votes
1Texas (13-3)1,606328
2Ohio State (14-2)1,565120
3Penn State (13-3)1,525514
4Georgia (11-3)1,46663
5Notre Dame (14-2)1,36020
6Clemson (10-4)1,324112
7Oregon (13-1)1,30740
8Alabama (9-4)1,210170
9LSU (9-4)1,056NR0
10Miami (Fla.) (10-3)823180
11Arizona State (11-3)80670
12Illinois (10-3)734160
13South Carolina (9-4)665190
14Michigan (8-5)580NR0
15Mississippi (10-3)573130
16SMU (11-3)555110
17Florida (8-5)498NR0
18Tennessee (10-3)49280
19Indiana (11-2)460100
20Kansas State (9-4)438NR0
21Iowa State (11-3)392150
21Texas A&amp;M (8-5)392NR0
23Brigham Young (11-2)287140
24Texas Tech (8-5)261NR0
25Boise State (12-2)24690

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Which Schools Have Produced The Most Pro Football Hall of Famers?

Which Schools Have Produced The Most Pro Football Hall of Famers?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes