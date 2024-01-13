College Football
Texas' Steve Sarkisian gets four-year extension after Big 12 title, CFP appearance
Texas' Steve Sarkisian gets four-year extension after Big 12 title, CFP appearance

Updated Jan. 13, 2024 4:58 p.m. ET

Texas' first Big 12 championship since 2009 and the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff earned Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian a four-year contract extension through 2030, the school announced Saturday.

Financial terms of the deal, which must be approved by the school's Board of Regents, were not released. Sarkisian's initial contract paid him nearly $6 million in 2023, and it's expected his new deal will push him closer to $10 million annually and among the top-paid coaches in the country.

"Coach Sark is an incredible coach, a first-class person and tremendous leader of men," Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife said. "Coach Sark has brought the pride and passion back in our program. We're so fortunate to have him, and we're looking forward to many more exciting years ahead."

Texas finished 12-2 and ranked No. 3 after a 37-31 loss to Washington in a national semifinal that came down to the final play. The Longhorns won the Big 12 in their final season in the league. Texas moves into the SEC next season.

Sarkisian, 49, is 25-14 in his three seasons at Texas. His name had briefly surfaced as a candidate for the job at Alabama after Nick Saban retired earlier this week. But even before Saban retired, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte had said the university was considering a raise and extension for Sarkisian.

"We're just getting started," Sarkisian said. "We've been building this program for long-term success. We're here to chase greatness, win championships and be one of the best in the nation year in and year out."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

