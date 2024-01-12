College Football
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian staying put amid Alabama rumors
Updated Jan. 12, 2024 12:56 p.m. ET

Steve Sarkisian has helped revive the Longhorns during his three seasons at the helm in Austin, Texas, and he'll continue to see it through as the program's head coach.

Sarkisian posted a pair of Texas hashtags and a message seemingly shutting down any speculation about his future on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday night.

The Longhorns' official account also posted a message Friday morning inferring that Sarkisian is staying put.

A new deal is in the works for Sarkisian, who signed a six-year, $34.2 million contract in 2021, per ESPN.

Sarkisian's name had been mentioned as a potential candidate to fill Alabama's head-coaching vacancy; Nick Saban recently retired after 17 years on the job, and Sarkisian had two coaching stints with Alabama (2016 and 2019-20).

Texas reached the 2023 College Football Playoff, going 11-1 in the regular season and then beating Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Its season ended in the semifinal round at the hands of Washington.

The Longhorns went 5-7 in Sarkisian's first season (2021), 8-5 the ensuing year (2022) and a combined 12-2 this season. Texas is moving to the SEC next season, with QB Quinn Ewers announcing that he is returning for his senior season.

