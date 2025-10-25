College Football
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Reportedly Interested in NFL Jobs, Including Titans
Updated Oct. 25, 2025 11:59 a.m. ET

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian could be eyeing a return to the NFL

Representatives for Sarkisian have informed league decision-makers that he would be interested in potential head-coaching opportunities, including the Tennessee Titans’ vacancy, according to The Athletic’s senior NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Sarkisian is in his fifth season at Texas and has turned the Longhorns back into a national contender. Since taking over in 2021, he has posted a 43-19 record with back-to-back 12-plus win seasons and consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. His offensive creativity and player development have been key to Texas’ rise under his leadership.

The 51-year-old coach has previous NFL experience, though not as a head coach. He served as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator from 2017-18 and worked as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach in 2004.

The Titans are currently the only team with a head-coaching opening after firing Brian Callahan on Oct. 14. With a young roster and offensive pieces in place, including the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in quarterback Cam Ward, Tennessee could be an appealing landing spot for an offensive-minded coach like Sarkisian.

Texas, meanwhile, visits Mississippi State on Saturday for an SEC matchup, as Sarkisian continues to lead the Longhorns’ pursuit of another CFP berth.

