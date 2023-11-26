College Football Texas A&M reportedly set to hire Duke's Mike Elko as head coach Updated Nov. 26, 2023 7:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Texas A&M's rollercoaster coaching search has come to an end, landing on a familiar face.

Duke head coach and former Aggies defensive coordinator Mike Elko will return to College Station, replacing his former boss Jimbo Fisher, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Sunday. The news was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Elko was well-regarded in College Station in his four years as defensive coordinator under Fisher. While Elko was running Texas A&M's defense, the Aggies never finished worse than 35th in the nation in yards allowed and were in the top 20 in that category in his final two years there. Elko went 16-9 in his two years as Duke head coach, with his signature win coming in Week 1 of the 2023 season with a 28-7 suffocating victory over then-No. 9-ranked Clemson.

Elko's success at a school that traditionally devotes much more of its athletic resources to men's basketball instead of football had turned heads across the sport and made him an attractive candidate for several top-tier job openings this cycle, especially when Fischer was fired earlier in November with the Aggies sitting at 6-4, failing to reach the program's expectations for a third straight season after going 9-1 under Fischer — and Elko — in 2020.

Texas A&M's willingness to spend also made it the most attractive head-coach opening this cycle. It gave Fisher an extension worth $95 million over 10 years ahead of the 2021 season, leading the Aggies to have to give him a record $77 million buyout. Oregon's Dan Lanning was among those initially linked to the job, but he shot down any interest. Texas A&M also had its eyes on Ohio State's Ryan Day, according to FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman. Clemson's Dabo Swiney was also reportedly a possible candidate for the job.

Texas A&M also appeared close to hiring Kentucky's Mark Stoops on Saturday night before higher-ups at the university reportedly nixed the deal as fans voiced their displeasure on social media.

Before his first stint in College Station, Elko built his résumé with stops as the defensive coordinator at Bowling Green, Wake Forest and Notre Dame. His units ranked top-50 in the nation in total defense for 10 straight seasons from 2012-2021. Ironically enough, Elko's debut as Texas A&M head coach will come at home against Notre Dame in a nonconference tilt on Aug. 31, 2024.

