Texas A&M drops to No. 20 — but CFP ranking not as relevant as Texas matchup

Oregon , Ohio State and Texas maintained the top three spots in the fourth set of College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday night. But while the Ducks and Buckeyes are both heavily favored in their upcoming matchups this weekend, the Longhorns get set to take on in-state foe Texas A&M in a game that could not mean more, and that is great for college football.

Texas A&M has its back against the wall and is surrounded on all three sides. The Aggies, ranked No. 20 in the latest set of CFP rankings, can't afford to lose this matchup against the Longhorns because:

A. It's Texas.

B. It's for the remaining spot in the SEC Championship Game.

C. A loss banishes the farmers to the shadow realm.

On the other hand, Texas can't afford a loss either because:

A. It's Ampersand U.

B. It's for the remaining spot in the SEC Championship Game.

C. A loss opens the Longhorns' presumptive spot in the CFP for a program currently on the outside, looking in.

The stakes couldn't be higher for the return of a rivalry filled with hate. And yes, the Aggies come in at No. 20, but their ranking isn't as relevant as whether they can beat Texas. Mike Elko's team has the freedom of knowing that playing for championships is all down to whether or not they can win this game this weekend.

Ohio State might beat Michigan, and the Buckeyes might also send a message to the CFP committee with a victory.

.The last time Ohio State beat Michigan, there was no such thing as COVID-19, the Pac-12 existed, name, image and likeness was still just an affirmation in a millionaire booster's dream journal, and Sherrone Moore was as likely to be the first Black head coach at Michigan as Michigan was to win a national title in the CFP era — both firsts.

Indeed, the only constant in this sport that remains as inexplicable as it is infuriating for Buckeye fans is that OSU has lost three in a row to Michigan. This while the Wolverines have waved three Big Ten championships and a national title in their scarlet red faces since 2021.

But this Michigan team ain't built like those Michigan teams. If those Michigan teams were built like a Ford Raptor, this one is built like a Ford Lighting. It might run out of batteries, but you'd never hear it because it's really quiet.

And this Ohio State team is built like Max Verstappen in the RB17 — spinning up the turbo on hurt feelings, late-braking on jealousy, wheel-to-wheel combat in the corners on envy, and hunting for victory like they are willing to cheat at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Buckeyes might find inspiration in their 59-0 smashing of Wisconsin in 2014 as a way of pointing toward the practical importance of running up the score against the program they hate the most.

We were curious to find out where the CFP committee would rank Indiana this week following a disappointing 38-15 loss to Ohio State, their first of the 2024 season. Curt Cignetti's team was listed at No. 10 in the latest set of rankings, and are projected to play Big Ten foe Penn State in the 7-10 opening-round matchup.

The Hoosiers do have an outside chance of still making the Big Ten Championship Game, needing a win over Purdue and losses by both Ohio State and Penn State. But if IU doesn't win the Big Ten, the question becomes – does the committee believe the Hoosiers are one of the 12 best teams in the sport?

I think they are.

And so do most programs that have played against Indiana this year. If the Hoosiers get left out of the 12-team CFP, how long will it be before the field extends to 16? That will get answered sooner rather than later.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

