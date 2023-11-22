College Football TCU-Oklahoma, Oregon State-Oregon, more: CFB Week 13 by the numbers Updated Nov. 22, 2023 1:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It might be Thanksgiving week, but college football is not taking time off for the holiday.

In fact, this week is set to be full of action, and thankfully, we're getting things started early Friday on FOX.

Starting off the day, TCU will pay a visit to No. 13 Oklahoma for a Big 12 showdown at Noon ET (on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Later in the day, No. 16 Oregon State and No. 6 Oregon will face off in a ranked matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET (on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

ADVERTISEMENT

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew will head to Ann Arbor on Saturday ahead of the Big Ten clash between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan with a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line.

An in-state showdown will take center stage at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) when Washington State meets No. 4 Washington.

Later on, there will be another Big 12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) featuring Iowa State at No. 19 Kansas State.

Here are the numbers to know for the marquee matchups in Week 13.

FRIDAY

TCU at No. 13 Oklahoma

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

No. 14 Oklahoma beats BYU: Dillon Gabriel exits game with injury

17-6: Oklahoma leads the series over TCU.

40.8: PPG for the Sooners, who are fourth in the FBS in scoring, and one of seven teams to average over 40 PPG.

7-0: Oklahoma started the season unbeaten through seven game and has gone 2-2 since then.

4th: TCU's defense ranks fourth in the Big 12 in yards allowed in conference games.

10-0: The Horned Frogs' record under Sonny Dykes when winning time of possession.

393: Consecutive games TCU has scored in, the second-longest scoring streak in college football history.

No. 16 Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon

8:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

6: Oregon is looking for its sixth appearance in the Pac-12 title game, which would extend its record since the game began in 2011.

46.5: The Ducks are second in the FBS in scoring (PPG), and tied for 10th in scoring defense (16.7 PPG allowed).

78.1: QB Bo Nix leads the FBS in completion percentage and is on pace to break the FBS single-season record (77.4, held by Mac Jones).

2006-07: The last time Oregon State beat Oregon in back-to-back seasons.

36: Sacks this season for the Beavers, which is tied for the sixth-highest total in the FBS.

1,140: RB Damien Martinez is one of 11 FBS players with this many rushing yards.

SATURDAY

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

Should Michigan fans be concerned before Ohio State visits the Big House?

6: Michigan or Ohio State have won the Big Ten in each of the last six seasons.

119: Number of times Michigan and Ohio State have played (Michigan leads the series 60-52-6).

15: Michigan has won each of the last two meetings against Ohio State by at least this many points.

342: The Wolverines have outrushed the Buckeyes by this many yards in their last two meetings (549-207).

11: Number of times these programs have played in which both are undefeated.

4: Number of times these programs have played with both being ranked inside the top three of the AP Top 25 poll.

Washington State at No. 4 Washington

4:00 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

310.8: WSU’s Cameron Ward is fourth in the nation in passing yards per game at 310.8.

6 of 7: WSU has lost six of the last seven road games vs Washington.

12: Overtime games Washington has played in its history. Four of those 12 games have come against WSU.

11-0: The Huskies are unbeaten with 11 wins for just the second time in school history.

148: QB Michael Penix Jr. is currently No. 1 in the nation in passing plays of 10-plus yards. Penix also ranks No. 1 in the FBS in passing yards (3,695) and passing yards per game (335.9).

Iowa State at No. 19 Kansas State

8:00 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

81.5: Kansas State leads the FBS in red zone touchdown percentage.

6-0: Record for the Wildcats at home this season. They have won seven consecutive home games dating back to last year.

No. 1: Kansas State is the nation’s best in non-offensive touchdowns over the last 24 seasons. The Wildcats have 131 since 1999, six more than the next closest team (Alabama – 125).

52-50-4: Iowa State leads the all-time series, but K-State has won 12 of the last 15 meetings and is 26-7 in the last 33 meetings dating back to 1990.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

share