College Football
Tailgates, Traditions and Firetrucks: Dave Portnoy Rolls Into Ames for Cy-Hawk Game
College Football

Tailgates, Traditions and Firetrucks: Dave Portnoy Rolls Into Ames for Cy-Hawk Game

Updated Sep. 6, 2025 12:08 p.m. ET

Is there a better way to celebrate National Tailgate Day than riding through Iowa State's campus atop a cardinal and gold firetruck? 

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy made his entrance on the iconic vehicle — a staple of Iowa State’s gameday tradition — as part of Fox’s "Big Noon Kickoff" ahead of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game between Iowa State and Iowa.

"A much friendlier reaction than we had last week," Portnoy quipped, referencing the harsh boos he received during his BNK debut last week in Columbus.

But in Ames, the vibe was electric. Fans cheered as Portnoy rolled in, capturing the moment with a perfect quote.

"If I was an alien and I came down onto Earth and said, ‘What is college football about?’ This is it," Portnoy said. "The tailgate, the weather, everything, in one of the most bitter rivalries you’ll ever see."

For a sport built on pageantry, passion, and pride, there might be no better place to spend the first Saturday in September than atop a firetruck, riding through campus, in front of thousands of screaming Cyclone fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 CFB Week 2 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

2025 CFB Week 2 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes