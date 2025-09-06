Tailgates, Traditions and Firetrucks: Dave Portnoy Rolls Into Ames for Cy-Hawk Game
Is there a better way to celebrate National Tailgate Day than riding through Iowa State's campus atop a cardinal and gold firetruck?
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy made his entrance on the iconic vehicle — a staple of Iowa State’s gameday tradition — as part of Fox’s "Big Noon Kickoff" ahead of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game between Iowa State and Iowa.
"A much friendlier reaction than we had last week," Portnoy quipped, referencing the harsh boos he received during his BNK debut last week in Columbus.
But in Ames, the vibe was electric. Fans cheered as Portnoy rolled in, capturing the moment with a perfect quote.
"If I was an alien and I came down onto Earth and said, ‘What is college football about?’ This is it," Portnoy said. "The tailgate, the weather, everything, in one of the most bitter rivalries you’ll ever see."
For a sport built on pageantry, passion, and pride, there might be no better place to spend the first Saturday in September than atop a firetruck, riding through campus, in front of thousands of screaming Cyclone fans.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Bryce Underwood’s Rise, Michigan’s Stakes, and a CFP Moment in Norman
2025 College Football Rankings: Ohio State, Oregon Claim Top Spots; Alabama Falls
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Study Guide: Week 2 Edition
-
College Football Week 2 Picks, Preview: What To Expect in Cy-Hawk, Michigan-OU
Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Nears Big Ten Immortality With a New QB Built to Win
'He’s Got IT': Ohio State LB Arvell Reese Is Gus Johnson’s First ‘GOT IT’ Pick
-
FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 2 Picks, Predictions
How Matt Patricia, Caleb Downs 'Bamboozled' a Heisman Campaign Before It Began
Favorite 'Dogs: Back Both Jayhawks, Giants to Cover
-
Bryce Underwood’s Rise, Michigan’s Stakes, and a CFP Moment in Norman
2025 College Football Rankings: Ohio State, Oregon Claim Top Spots; Alabama Falls
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Study Guide: Week 2 Edition
-
College Football Week 2 Picks, Preview: What To Expect in Cy-Hawk, Michigan-OU
Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Nears Big Ten Immortality With a New QB Built to Win
'He’s Got IT': Ohio State LB Arvell Reese Is Gus Johnson’s First ‘GOT IT’ Pick
-
FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 2 Picks, Predictions
How Matt Patricia, Caleb Downs 'Bamboozled' a Heisman Campaign Before It Began
Favorite 'Dogs: Back Both Jayhawks, Giants to Cover