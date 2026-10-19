Should Texas Bench Arch Manning Before Facing Ole Miss? Urban Meyer Weighs In

There are quarterback concerns in Austin after Texas suffered a second straight loss to an unranked opponent.

After the Longhorns’ 27-24 loss to Florida, concerns have grown about quarterback Arch Manning and his job security as starter. With No. 7 Ole Miss coming to Austin this Saturday, coach Steve Sarkisian is running out of time if he wants to make a change.

Three-time national champion coach and Big Noon Kickoff analyst Urban Meyer believes Manning’s grip on the job could be slipping, and he wouldn’t hesitate to turn to the backup if it gives Texas a better chance to win.

"The final two drives against Ohio State, I finally sat down and said, ‘Wow. There’s Arch Manning. Here we go.’ And it’s been in reverse ever since," Meyer said on Monday’s edition of The Herd.

Manning led the Longhorns to a thrilling 24-23 comeback win over then-No. 1 Ohio State in Week 2, which put Texas at No. 1 shortly after. After trailing nearly the entire game, the Texas offense put together three consecutive scoring drives to upset the Buckeyes. Manning completed 23-of-27 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception to cap off the day.

Arch Manning has struggled since leading Texas’ fourth-quarter comeback over Ohio State in Week 2. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since the heroic win over the Buckeyes, Texas sits 1-2 in SEC play, defeating Tennessee 20-17 and falling to Oklahoma and Florida by identical scores, 27-24.

Aside from the upset and now the Longhorns' second straight loss, Meyer noticed that Manning's presence and playing style had shifted.

"I see the unsettled feet. I see a lack of confidence. You saw a change that the Wolverines made, and it was instant. The team's excitement and enthusiasm picked up," Meyer said.

Meyer was referencing Michigan’s quarterback switch on Saturday. After a scoreless first half against Penn State, coach Kyle Whittingham benched starter Bryce Underwood for backup Tommy Carr at halftime. After a scoreless first half with Underwood, Carr came in and led the Wolverines to a 21-18 win over the Nittany Lions.

Now, if Texas had to decide to bench Manning before facing Ole Miss, Meyer wouldn't count out the option.

"If the backup can help you win, I’d think about it."